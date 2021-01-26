Freedom-McDowell girls basketball off; Other schedule changes announced

Tuesday's McDowell at Freedom girls basketball game will not be played "out of an abundance of caution," according to an email sent from FHS to media on Tuesday afternoon. The game will be rescheduled.

The Lady Patriots (3-0) just got out of a two-week quarantine on Tuesday after a possible COVID-19 exposure in a game vs. Hickory on Jan. 11. They have not played since Jan. 15 at South Caldwell, finding out about the possible exposure on Jan. 18.

Also, East Burke says its Thursday set of home basketball games vs. Bunker Hill will now be JV boys-only at 4:30 p.m. The schools' JV and varsity girls contests have been rescheduled for Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m.

And the Bunker Hill at Patton varsity boys-only game which had been rescheduled once and was set for Friday will now instead be played Saturday at 2 p.m.