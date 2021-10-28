Freedom Park hosts 2A,3A cross country regionals Saturday

Many Burke County high school county cross country runners will be competing in NCHSAA West Regional championship meets Saturday, both at Morganton's Freedom Park (2A, 3A) as well as at Kituawha Mound (1A) in the mountains of Swain County.
Draughn leads with a county-high eight qualifiers as Reed Farrar, Andrew Albright and Ambria Blalock lead the Wildcats as top finishers from the recent Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference championship meet.
Ryan Williams, Grady Wooden, Blaine Blackwell, Tray Powell, Wonhee Kim and Guian Collado (alternate) are other Wildcat boys qualifiers.
Joining Blalock for the Lady Wildcats includes Regen Bridges, Libby Toole, Chloe Pyatte, Cora Hunt, Abigail Williams, Heidi Icard and Madison Lail (alternate).
Catawba Valley 2A Conference champion runner Meah Walsh leads seven East Burke girls qualifiers, also including Mekenzie Harris, Piper Strong, Janie Ennis, Cadence Willis, Kylie McFalls and Chloe Cook.
Caleb Johnson-White leads the Cavalier boys as an all-conference runner alongside Jonathan Garcia, Christopher Price, Jackson Spencer, Calvin Curtis, Austin Reynolds and Marc Denton.
Joseph Hover and Colby Anderson lead the Freedom boys after finishing second and third respectively in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship.
Christopher Brittain, Caden Reece, Asher Ellis, Parker Brown and Nate Carswell are other Freedom regional qualifiers.
NWC champion runner Katie Deacon leads the Lady Patriots into action along with Emily Kania, Leah Kirksey, McKenna Carver, Scout Conrad, Sheyla Hernandez and Anna Curtis.
Vance Jones led the Patton boys after a fourth-place finish at the Mountain Foothills 2A Conference championship with Gabe Wykle, Charlie Bennett, Caden Clontz, Jake Steil and Coley Welch representing the Panthers as well.
County champion Madison Clay leads the Lady Panthers with other qualifiers set to include Sara Griggs, Georgia Wood, Juli Stewart, Charlotte Rigsbee, Rachel Gamewell and Kinsley Snodgrass.
State meets will all be held Nov. 6 at Ivey Redmon Park in Kernersville.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.