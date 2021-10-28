Freedom Park hosts 2A,3A cross country regionals Saturday

Many Burke County high school county cross country runners will be competing in NCHSAA West Regional championship meets Saturday, both at Morganton's Freedom Park (2A, 3A) as well as at Kituawha Mound (1A) in the mountains of Swain County.

Draughn leads with a county-high eight qualifiers as Reed Farrar, Andrew Albright and Ambria Blalock lead the Wildcats as top finishers from the recent Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference championship meet.

Ryan Williams, Grady Wooden, Blaine Blackwell, Tray Powell, Wonhee Kim and Guian Collado (alternate) are other Wildcat boys qualifiers.

Joining Blalock for the Lady Wildcats includes Regen Bridges, Libby Toole, Chloe Pyatte, Cora Hunt, Abigail Williams, Heidi Icard and Madison Lail (alternate).

Catawba Valley 2A Conference champion runner Meah Walsh leads seven East Burke girls qualifiers, also including Mekenzie Harris, Piper Strong, Janie Ennis, Cadence Willis, Kylie McFalls and Chloe Cook.

Caleb Johnson-White leads the Cavalier boys as an all-conference runner alongside Jonathan Garcia, Christopher Price, Jackson Spencer, Calvin Curtis, Austin Reynolds and Marc Denton.