Freedom RB Hampton racks up 300-plus yards, 4 TDs in win over Central Cabarrus (with video)

Down 6-0 early, Hampton’s first score plus Drew Costello’s extra point put Freedom ahead for good on the first play of the second quarter. Freedom’s next possession was a one-play TD drive with Hampton’s 73-yarder to go up 14-6. His third TD of the night was the first play from scrimmage in the second half after the Patriots set up at their own 20 following a touchback, making it 29-13. The 1-yard scoring dive was the first play of the fourth, ending a 10-play drive.

“We felt like we had some seams,” said FHS coach Justin Hawn. “We felt like they were overloading their outsides. We tried to punish them on the inside. We had great blocks by our offensive line with the help of the pulling guards. And our H-backs did a great job sort of making everything right tonight. B.G. stayed behind his pads. He’s got quick feet and an ability to bounce off tacklers and really push that hole. It was an impressive thing to watch tonight.”

While Hampton was very efficient making his own holes, the offensive line made plenty, too.

“We were able to pound it right down their throats and keep going,” said junior lineman Eli Thomas. “(Hampton’s success) just gives everybody a huge boost of confidence.”