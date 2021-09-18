Freedom RB Hampton racks up 300-plus yards, 4 TDs in win over Central Cabarrus (with video)

Freedom junior running back B.G. Hampton played the role of locomotive as the Patriots derailed Central Cabarrus at home Friday night, scoring a 42-19 Senior Night win.
The Vikings simply had no answer for the 5-foot-11, 225-pound power back as Hampton gashed them over and over, finishing with 324 yards and four touchdowns when the final whistle blew.
As the Patriots tallied 429 rushing yards as a team, Hampton averaged an astounding 20.3 yards per carry with TD runs of 4 and 74 yards in the second quarter, 80 yards in the third frame and 1 yard in the fourth period as FHS turned the nonconference contest into a blowout.
The team rushing performance was Freedom’s greatest since a 474-yard output in an Oct. 23, 2015, home win over Hibriten, 54-0. And Hampton’s outing was the best for an individual FHS rusher since B.J. Emmons tallied 325 yards on Sept. 11, 2015, in a 48-10 win at T.C. Roberson.
That Patriots team finished 11-2 and advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs.
Hampton’s non-scoring runs Friday were just as good as the TDs as he both bowled over and juked past Central Cabarrus defenders, adding rushes of 43, 31, 21 and 21 yards to his final line.
“The plan was to just come out and do what I can do,” Hampton said. “God blessed me to have an amazing game tonight. None of it would have happened, first without God, but none of it would have happened without our offensive line. They practice hard. We’ve been through some things this week. We’ve lost some players. But we came out and made the best out of it.”
Down 6-0 early, Hampton’s first score plus Drew Costello’s extra point put Freedom ahead for good on the first play of the second quarter. Freedom’s next possession was a one-play TD drive with Hampton’s 73-yarder to go up 14-6. His third TD of the night was the first play from scrimmage in the second half after the Patriots set up at their own 20 following a touchback, making it 29-13. The 1-yard scoring dive was the first play of the fourth, ending a 10-play drive.
“We felt like we had some seams,” said FHS coach Justin Hawn. “We felt like they were overloading their outsides. We tried to punish them on the inside. We had great blocks by our offensive line with the help of the pulling guards. And our H-backs did a great job sort of making everything right tonight. B.G. stayed behind his pads. He’s got quick feet and an ability to bounce off tacklers and really push that hole. It was an impressive thing to watch tonight.”
While Hampton was very efficient making his own holes, the offensive line made plenty, too.
“We were able to pound it right down their throats and keep going,” said junior lineman Eli Thomas. “(Hampton’s success) just gives everybody a huge boost of confidence.”
Sophomore quarterback Jaylen Barnett had an efficient night for FHS, as well, adding 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. His score was a 1-yarder that made it 22-6 in the mid-second quarter, capitalizing on a short field after Simeon Reid blocked a punt and Hampton carried for 13 of the needed 14 yards. Barnett finished 4 of 5 passing for 38 yards.
Reid’s play was one of three total blocked kicks for Freedom on the evening, with Hampton stopping an extra point in its tracks and Chris Hensley blocking what would have been a 33-yard Central Cabarrus field goal at the end of the first half.
Defensively, the top play came with 25 seconds left as sophomore cornerback Tavion Dula stepped in front of a Viking pass and returned it 26 yards to the end zone to set the final score.
“I just saw the slot receiver do a little comeback,” Dula said. “I was doing deep coverage, so I settled down on it, intercepted it and took it to the crib.”
The FHS defense got also got a sack, pass breakup and a quarterback hurry from Hensley; three more pass breakups from Dula; two pass breakups and a tackle for loss from Barnett; additional stops in the backfield from Mikey Cowling, Demarcus Lowrance (five total tackles), Curt Young (five) and Avery Pollard (four); and a pass breakup from Carson Dyson.
Freedom exits the nonconference portion of its schedule 3-1, with the only defeat a one-touchdown loss to Forestview. A bye comes up on the schedule this week before the start of Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play at home versus Hibriten on Oct. 1. The Patriots still have some things they want to clean up before taking on the five-time defending league champion Panthers..
“There were still way too many penalties and stupid mistakes all over the field,” Hawn said. “If we want to be a great team and a conference champion, we have got to clean up that stuff.”
