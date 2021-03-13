Freedom routed at Alexander Central, 53-12

TAYLORSVILLE — The momentum shift was almost audible.
Two teams seemingly headed in different directions coming into Friday night’s Week 3 of Northwestern 3A/4A Conference football action still appear to be doing so, only with an about-face added into the equation.
Undefeated Freedom and winless Alexander Central both are no more, with the host Cougars dominating in all phases for a 53-12 win, ending the Patriots’ nice start to the spring season.
The defeat marked Freedom’s worst since a 42-0 loss versus Watauga on Oct. 27, 2017, and the most points the FHS defense had given up since a 53-0 setback at Hibriten on Oct. 21, 2016. It also was just Freedom’s seventh loss to AC in 34 all-time meetings dating back to 1974.
The teams — both of which held NWC crown aspirations coming into the year, with AC picked as the preseason favorite — played to a stalemate for about half a quarter, but it was on after that.
After FHS’ game-opening series ended with a failed fourth-down attempt on a fake punt, their second drive also came to a halt, but with a much more positive result out of the punt formation — or so it seemed.
Desmond Caldwell’s 49-yard punt pinned the Cougars down at their own 5 yard line, but Freedom immediately gave 5 yards back on an offside penalty. From there, AC marched in unstoppable fashion, using 11 plays to advance 90 yards, chew up nearly 5 minutes of clock and cash in with an 11-yard touchdown run.
Freedom gained no yards on its next series, giving Alexander the ball right back near midfield before allowing a four-play, 57-yard scoring drive that made it 14-0 under a minute into the second quarter.
Things only got worse from there when Freedom fumbled away the ensuing kickoff return, setting up the hosts on the FHS 32-yard-line. The methodical Cougars managed to make their next scoring drive last 11 more plays and 6 minutes, with QB Lance Justice’s second rushing score making it 20-0.
The Patriots were intercepted on third-and-28 on the next series, handing the ball back to the hosts on the Freedom 21. Five plays later, it was 27-0.
Alexander looked just the same after halftime, taking the ball 76 yards on seven plays for Ryheem Craig’s second straight touchdown and a 34-0 lead. A Freedom lost fumble on the next drive set up AC near midfield for a six-play, 48-yard scoring drive that ended with a 30-yard TD run to make it 41-0 — with an earlier missed extra point sparing FHS of the running clock rule.
The Patriots (2-1 NWC) finally got on the board with 2:23 to play in the third quarter when senior quarterback Thad Reid found sophomore wide receiver Alec Hall from 15 yards away on third down. Reid also had completions of 26 and 25 yards to senior Damien Dula on the series.
Alexander’s next drive was six plays and 45 yards for another TD to make it 47-6, but Freedom was able to respond again when two completions from Reid to Hall totaling 51 yards and a few hard runs from sophomore Demarcus Lowrance set up a 13-yard strike from Reid to Dula.
The Cougars added one more TD late, seeing their sixth different rusher take one to the house.
Altogether, Alexander outgained Freedom 520-227, including 443-83 on the ground on a whopping 54 attempts distributed among nine players, led by Andrew Bumgarner’s nine carries for 94 yards and a score. The ground game atoned for AC’s 15 penalties for 99 yards.
Reid finished 10 of 21 passing for 144 yards for Freedom, hitting Dula seven times for 78 yards and Hall on three occasions for 66 yards. Lowrance led Freedom with 45 yards on 13 carries and reserve QB Jaylen Barnett added 23 yards on two late keepers.
The Patriots were led defensively by Avery Pollard (11 tackles, forced fumble), Lowrance (eight tackles, one for loss), Hall and Trey Wilfong with six stops apiece, Dula and Sacred Baylor with five tackles each, Cam Silvers (four tackles, QB hurry) and Zaydin Pritchard (pass breakup).
Caldwell blocked an extra point and partially blocked a punt, but was held catchless on the offensive side before departing with an injury. Fellow senior Chase Young missed his second straight game after exiting early in the season-opener.
Freedom hosts South Caldwell this week for homecoming.
