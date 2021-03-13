Freedom routed at Alexander Central, 53-12

Freedom gained no yards on its next series, giving Alexander the ball right back near midfield before allowing a four-play, 57-yard scoring drive that made it 14-0 under a minute into the second quarter.

Things only got worse from there when Freedom fumbled away the ensuing kickoff return, setting up the hosts on the FHS 32-yard-line. The methodical Cougars managed to make their next scoring drive last 11 more plays and 6 minutes, with QB Lance Justice’s second rushing score making it 20-0.

The Patriots were intercepted on third-and-28 on the next series, handing the ball back to the hosts on the Freedom 21. Five plays later, it was 27-0.

Alexander looked just the same after halftime, taking the ball 76 yards on seven plays for Ryheem Craig’s second straight touchdown and a 34-0 lead. A Freedom lost fumble on the next drive set up AC near midfield for a six-play, 48-yard scoring drive that ended with a 30-yard TD run to make it 41-0 — with an earlier missed extra point sparing FHS of the running clock rule.

The Patriots (2-1 NWC) finally got on the board with 2:23 to play in the third quarter when senior quarterback Thad Reid found sophomore wide receiver Alec Hall from 15 yards away on third down. Reid also had completions of 26 and 25 yards to senior Damien Dula on the series.