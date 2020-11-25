Freedom’s Bock signs with Belmont Abbey

Bock, who plans to major in biology at Belmont Abbey, joins a Crusaders squad coached by Jason Gault, who oversaw a roster last year that boasted 11 players, including just two seniors.

“The larger team is more like a family and more like any other sport like basketball, soccer or anything,” Bock said. “I like the coaches and the facilities are very nice. Whenever I saw it, I was definitely not hesitant about it.

“I want to go out and be a good teammate toward the other players. I want to try to set a school record. With the other girls who have been recruited to come in, I think we’ll be really strong.”

FHS golf coach Rob Scott praised Bock’s work ethic, personality and skill, elements alongside the talents of her teammates that have made the Lady Patriots a serious contender of late.

“She has a willingness to work, No. 1,” Scott said. “She makes it a lot of fun for her and her teammates. This is no discredit to her teammates, but she is far and away the most outgoing. She keeps things lively and is a lot of fun to be around. With her and her classmates, all of a sudden, we’ve got a strong girls program just the instant they walked in the door.