Freedom’s Bock signs with Belmont Abbey

On one of the biggest days of her golf career so far, Albany Bock came back to what she calls her second home.
The Freedom High senior’s family and coaches gathered alongside her near the 18th green at Morganton’s Mimosa Hills Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon as Bock signed to become a member of the Belmont Abbey College women’s golf team.
Before a summer where she won the National Junior Golf Association’s Charlotte Junior Classic at Firethorne Country Club and the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s Triad One Day Tournament at Colonial Country Club in Thomasville, Bock as a junior last fall became the highest finisher at the state level for boys or girls from Burke County this decade, placing 10th overall in the NCHSAA 3A state championships at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club’s Red Fox Course.
She also was named All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference after placing second individually with five second-place match finishes as the FHS girls won the NWC team title. She placed fifth at the 3A West Regional. Bock also qualified for state as a sophomore and was a regional qualifier and All-NWC selection as both a sophomore and a freshman, missing state by one stroke as a freshman.
“Ever since I was a freshman, I knew I wanted to play college golf,” Bock said. “I would say junior year when I placed 10th in the state, that was my motivation. I said, ‘I can do this. I can compete against a higher level.’”
Bock, who plans to major in biology at Belmont Abbey, joins a Crusaders squad coached by Jason Gault, who oversaw a roster last year that boasted 11 players, including just two seniors.
“The larger team is more like a family and more like any other sport like basketball, soccer or anything,” Bock said. “I like the coaches and the facilities are very nice. Whenever I saw it, I was definitely not hesitant about it.
“I want to go out and be a good teammate toward the other players. I want to try to set a school record. With the other girls who have been recruited to come in, I think we’ll be really strong.”
FHS golf coach Rob Scott praised Bock’s work ethic, personality and skill, elements alongside the talents of her teammates that have made the Lady Patriots a serious contender of late.
“She has a willingness to work, No. 1,” Scott said. “She makes it a lot of fun for her and her teammates. This is no discredit to her teammates, but she is far and away the most outgoing. She keeps things lively and is a lot of fun to be around. With her and her classmates, all of a sudden, we’ve got a strong girls program just the instant they walked in the door.
“I think she’s good enough to play there (at Belmont Abbey). I think they’ll be pleased with what she can do for them. She’ll work very hard and do really well in school, as well. Thank you to the Bock family, as well as Mimosa Hills and Silver Creek, for their support of Albany and Freedom golf.”
Like Scott, Bock made a point to mention the chemistry and willingness to be good teammates the FHS team has enjoyed during her time there, which now has turned into veteran experience and leadership.
“My teammates have made everything great,” Bock said. “Everybody’s a senior except one or two, so it’s going to be a lot different. The activities we’ve done at the end, we’re all family at Freedom. If you have a question about their swing, you can come to the other people.
“Everybody can count on everybody.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
