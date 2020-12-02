Freedom’s Fisher signs with L-R

As she joins the Bears, Fisher’s goals are to grow more confident in her game. She’s looking forward to meeting the other members of the team, who span from being close by to being from overseas but come together as a nice blended group, Fisher said.

“I really liked the family aspect of the team,” Fisher said. “They’re really closely connected. They really value each other. Whenever I went to visit, I felt really welcomed there. They have a biology major there, which I want to go into.

“I like how I can just travel just 30 minutes to get home if I need to. It worked out well. Originally, I thought I’d want to go farther away. But being close, especially with coronavirus, if we get sent back home, I’m close.”

Rob Scott got to play the role of proud coach for the second week in a row as the leader of the Lady Patriots program saw another one of his standout players sign to continue her career at the next level.

“As soon as (Fisher and Bock) showed up, we were immediately good,” Scott said. “Both of them came to high school ready to play high school golf and have been competitive in the conference and at the regional and state levels from the go. Christina was extremely impressive last year during the conference season, sweeping the season as medalist.