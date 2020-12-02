Freedom’s Fisher signs with L-R

The Freedom girls golf team’s recent success was in the spotlight again as the second Lady Patriot in the span of a week signed to continue her game at the collegiate level.
FHS senior Christina Fisher made it official with Lenoir-Rhyne University on Tuesday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton, exactly one week after teammate and classmate Albany Bock signed with Belmont Abbey at the same locale.
Fisher is a three-time NCHSAA 3A state qualifier and a three-time All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference selection.
She was the league’s girls golfer of the year as a junior after winning the conference championship both individually and as part of the FHS team title. Fisher was the medalist in all seven NWC matches last fall, highlighted by a career-best 34 (2-under par) at Marion Lake Club last October. She finished 26th at the 3A state championships at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club’s Red Fox Course after placing fourth with an 83 at the 3A West Regional at Etowah Valley Golf Club and Lodge.
As a sophomore, Fisher’s all-conference honors were earned by medaling twice in regular-season NWC matches. She was 18th at the 3A state championships at Longleaf Golf and Family Club and 12th in the 3A West Regional at Monroe Country Club.
And Fisher’s All-NWC freshman effort culminated in a 31st-place result in the 3A state championships after a 20th-place outcome in the 3A West Regional at Etowah.
As she joins the Bears, Fisher’s goals are to grow more confident in her game. She’s looking forward to meeting the other members of the team, who span from being close by to being from overseas but come together as a nice blended group, Fisher said.
“I really liked the family aspect of the team,” Fisher said. “They’re really closely connected. They really value each other. Whenever I went to visit, I felt really welcomed there. They have a biology major there, which I want to go into.
“I like how I can just travel just 30 minutes to get home if I need to. It worked out well. Originally, I thought I’d want to go farther away. But being close, especially with coronavirus, if we get sent back home, I’m close.”
Rob Scott got to play the role of proud coach for the second week in a row as the leader of the Lady Patriots program saw another one of his standout players sign to continue her career at the next level.
“As soon as (Fisher and Bock) showed up, we were immediately good,” Scott said. “Both of them came to high school ready to play high school golf and have been competitive in the conference and at the regional and state levels from the go. Christina was extremely impressive last year during the conference season, sweeping the season as medalist.
“I think she’s got a chance to earn a spot (at L-R), and she will work hard. She’s a grinder on the golf course. It wouldn’t shock me to look up this year or next year and see her name in their scores as a contributing member to that team. She’s just gotten to where she finds way to score the ball. She can grind her way around the golf course and turn some not-so-good shots into good scores. She has a knack for getting the ball in the hole.”
Fisher still has one more season to further her prep accomplishments, but she and the other members of the program already have a lot of big moments and great team chemistry to look back on.
“I’ve really enjoyed my teammates,” Fisher said. “We all motivate each other. We all help each other out and encourage each other when stuff happens. I’ve worked really hard over the past few years to get where I am, but if it wasn’t for the people around me, I couldn’t have done it.
“(Our accomplishments) are kind of hard to believe. It’s cool that it happened for us.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
