Freedom’s Garner off to UVA-Wise
Freedom's Garner off to UVA-Wise

Recent Freedom graduate Qualique Garner recently signed with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise for basketball. Standing with him (from left) are his mother Julia Piper, sister Starla Garner, friend Cleavon Wilkerson, sisters Samaria Garner and Kyla Garner and brother Xavier Garner.

Another member of the Freedom boys basketball team’s 2019-20 co-state title squad is headed off to the land of college hoops.

After committing back in June, recent FHS graduate Qualique Garner recently signed to join the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to join the Cavaliers starting this winter. He left for campus this week.

“I contacted a (future UVA-Wise) teammate who lives in Asheville. Me and him had been talking about it because I didn’t really go on a visit until two weeks ago,” Garner said. “I went up there and stayed up there with a teammate and I actually saw the gym for myself. I fell in love with the gym, really.”

Garner averaged 13.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for a Freedom team that finished 29-1 and as NCHSAA 3A state co-champions this past year in addition to its Northwestern 3A/4A regular-season and tournament titles. In his first season at FHS after playing at McDowell, Garner was named first team all-county, All-NWC and All-Freedom Christmas Invitational.

“It was a hard transition from being the man at my old school to then having teammates who actually helped me at Freedom,” Garner said. “So it took a lot of pressure off my hands. It was a pretty good season. I learned a lot. My teammates helped me be more aggressive. It was just a win-win, in my eyes.

“I consider myself a shooter, a wing player. At McDowell, I was really everything. I’m kind of glad that I moved and got a lot of pressure off my shoulders. All I really had to do was play my role. I found my role at Freedom, and my teammates gave me the ball when they needed a shot. That’s really all I was looking forward to.”

Early during the Patriots’ playoff run, Garner said he was thrilled just to make it past the first round for the first time. But he and the Patriots ended up going as far as they could before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic ended up scrapping the state title game that would have pitted the Patriots versus Fayetteville Westover.

“I had a feeling before I ever moved to Morganton and went to Freedom that we had a pretty good team and could really go far with it,” Garner said. “It was a good experience. I never really experienced that until this year. It was nothing but joy. I actually accomplished something that I’ve always wanted to do.”

Garner hopes the momentum from being part of a title run will fuel more success for him with the Cavs.

“This isn’t my last step,” Garner said.

UVA-Wise was 6-22 overall, including 2-20 in NCAA Division II’s South Atlantic Conference, during the 2019-20 season.

Garner said he intends to major in sports medicine while he plays with the Cavaliers.

“I want to thank my coaches, my family, my teammates and even my close friends from McDowell,” Garner said. “They came to almost every game when they could. They still supported me. I’d like to thank my community. They showed a lot of love to me this year.”

