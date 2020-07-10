Freedom’s Makayla Moore headed to Glenville State

Makayla Moore has a reputation as a competitor, and she’ll continue to seek new heights at the college level.
The recent Freedom graduate made that official on Thursday by signing with Glenville State College in West Virginia to continue her track and field career in shot put and discus with the Pioneers, who compete in the Mountain East Conference of NCAA Division II.
Moore’s senior sports campaign at FHS was cut short first by injury in basketball and then by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in the spring for track and field, but she made her mark well before that. To cap her junior season, Moore was recognized as the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s girls field athlete of the year, earning all-league honors in both shot put and discus.
That spring, Moore finished eighth at the 3A state championships in girls shot put with a distance of 35 feet, 8¾ inches. She was the 3A West Regional and conference champion in that event and the league runner-up in discus.
In basketball, Moore was a four-year varsity athlete who developed into a key role-player for a Lady Patriots team that made the NCHSAA 3A West Regional finals in three of those seasons.
“I’m going to Glenville State because they emailed me and talked to me, and honestly it just felt like it’d be more like home with a Morganton type of vibe, and it’s in a small town,” Moore said. “I just knew that I should go there just for the opportunity. I just want to stay healthy throughout the whole process. I just want to keep building on what I left off on my injury. I just want to build.”
Moore, who plans to major in business, listed her berth in the track state championships and the regionals trips for basketball as her favorite FHS memories, along with just the atmosphere of the school itself, a place where she has grown as an athlete.
“I’ve definitely gotten stronger mentally and physically,” she said. “I’ve been put through a lot, so I just had to grow through all of that. I just feel like it’s made me a stronger athlete. (My coaches) have just supported me throughout everything I’ve done academically and in basketball and track. They’ve been a big support group.”
“It’s a big day for (Moore),” added FHS coach Chip Lewis. “Any time you can further your education, it’s a big moment and a change in your life. For her to make the decision of going where she wants to go is a life decision and a sign of maturity.
“She’s always been a competitor because she’s a sore loser. But her leadership is what separated her apart from the rest. You never had to question her work ethic because she’s always going to do what she’s supposed to do. Because of her competitiveness, she’s going to compete and be one of the best at her school, in that conference and on that level.”
The Pioneers are coached by Nick Spino and won events at Marietta (Ohio) College and Charleston (W. Va.) University before their spring season was cut short by the coronavirus.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
