Freedom’s Mozeley signs with UNC Greensboro for baseball

MAIDEN — After committing in June, Mason Mozeley made it official on Tuesday evening.
The Freedom High School baseball senior will play his collegiate ball at UNC Greensboro.
Mozeley put pen to paper at the Athletes Lab Performance Center in Maiden, locking in with the Spartans a few months before he commences his final prep campaign with the Patriots.
Mozeley picked UNCG over Lenoir-Rhyne, Newberry and Catawba Valley Community College.
“It was just a bigger atmosphere and I felt like I fit in really good there,” Mozeley said. “It was between UNCG or L-R, both really nice campuses and great programs. But I think UNCG took my heart on this one. The coaches were really welcoming, and the campus is beautiful.
“I could see myself the next four years there, so I said, ‘Yeah, we’re going to UNCG.’”
As a junior pitching and catching, Mozeley was named first-team All-Burke County after posting a team-high .303 batting average. He totaled eight RBIs, scored seven runs and hit two doubles. On the mound, Mozeley pitched 24 1/3 innings with 30 strikeouts in a shortened season.
Before his sophomore season was canceled, Mozeley was second-team all-county as a freshman at Draughn when he hit .286, scored 18 runs, stole 12 bases and knocked five extra-base hits, including a home run, en route to being named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
And he still has a senior season with the Patriots to look forward to, capping a prep career altered and shortened by COVID — something Mozeley tried to offset by working out on his own and with friends, playing travel baseball, training at the Athletes Lab and hitting at home.
“I’m just going to go out there and have fun and play with my friends,” Mozeley said of his upcoming senior campaign. “I’ll make it the best I can since it’s going to be my last year here. Hopefully I can help out and we can have a pretty good season.”
Mozeley, who will major in sports management at UNCG, expects to continue playing on the mound and behind the plate with the Spartans.
“They said I’ll be pitching a little bit, but mainly catching,” Mozeley said. “I feel great about that. That’s what I wanted to go to college to do and my main position. I just fell in love with that ever since I got the opportunity to try that spot. I just took off with it.”
For his first year with the Spartans, Mozeley just wants to play his best and establish his presence as someone who can hang with the veterans on the roster. Moving forward, Mozeley wants to become MLB Draft-eligible and hopes to be selected during that event in the future.
Mozeley also has been a fixture for the Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team the past few seasons, along with its summer and fall counterparts in 2020 when the legion season was scrapped due to COVID.
The face of that program is Ron Swink, who has spent decades in the dugout as both head coach and assistant — and he’s also Mozeley’s grandfather.
“If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Mozeley said. “He’s been a big, big help with practice and showing me the ropes on how to become an all-around good ballplayer. The years I’ve played legion are so fun, and the atmosphere is just ecstatic. There’s nothing like it.
“We’re surrounded by great coaches, teammates and other players, getting to play some really good competition. I couldn’t ask for a better grandpa and a better coach to play for.”
Mozeley said he also wants to thank God for blessing him with the ability to play baseball. He also thanked his parents, R.J. and Daphne for their support throughout his entire career. And he also expressed gratitude to coaches including Swink and Athletes Lab owner Grant Rembert.
