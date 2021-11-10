Freedom’s Mozeley signs with UNC Greensboro for baseball

And he still has a senior season with the Patriots to look forward to, capping a prep career altered and shortened by COVID — something Mozeley tried to offset by working out on his own and with friends, playing travel baseball, training at the Athletes Lab and hitting at home.

“I’m just going to go out there and have fun and play with my friends,” Mozeley said of his upcoming senior campaign. “I’ll make it the best I can since it’s going to be my last year here. Hopefully I can help out and we can have a pretty good season.”

Mozeley, who will major in sports management at UNCG, expects to continue playing on the mound and behind the plate with the Spartans.

“They said I’ll be pitching a little bit, but mainly catching,” Mozeley said. “I feel great about that. That’s what I wanted to go to college to do and my main position. I just fell in love with that ever since I got the opportunity to try that spot. I just took off with it.”

For his first year with the Spartans, Mozeley just wants to play his best and establish his presence as someone who can hang with the veterans on the roster. Moving forward, Mozeley wants to become MLB Draft-eligible and hopes to be selected during that event in the future.