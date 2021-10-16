Freedom scores 2 defensive TDs in homecoming rout (with video)

Another Young scoring run later in the first quarter gave FHS (4-3, 1-2) the three-touchdown lead, but a pair of Ashe TDs in the second quarter made it close again. The visitors were driving toward a potential tie or lead change on their first drive in the second half when Baylor grabbed a tipped ball and sped past any Ashe threats all the way to the end zone.

“They’re a pass-heavy team, and we knew we were going to have opportunities like that all game,” Baylor said. “I just knew we had to make a play. We had to get the momentum back on our side coming out of halftime.”

A 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jaylen Barnett near the end of the third quarter gave Freedom a 34-21 advantage before Hampton ran in TDs of 5 yards for a 40-21 lead, 9 yards for a 47-21 edge and 7 yards to set the final margin with 2:45 remaining.

Overall, FHS ran for 299 yards on 46 attempts (6.5 yards per carry) as Hampton finished with 171 yards on 25 attempts. Demarcus Lowrance had 66 yards on six carries and Young finished with 42 yards on four runs before exiting the game with an injury.

The Freedom backs and offensive linemen did the heavy lifting on a night when the hosts attempted just six passes.