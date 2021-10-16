Freedom scores 2 defensive TDs in homecoming rout

The Freedom football team scored twice on defense and ran in six more touchdowns on the ground in a homecoming rout of Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Ashe County on Friday, 54-28.
A first-quarter Simeon Reid 13-yard fumble return and a third-period Sacred Baylor 73-yard interception return put 12 points on the board for the host Patriots, and an opening-frame Julian Castro interception led to seven more as Freedom jumped out to leads of 20-0 and 26-14 before steamrolling on past the Huskies with a trio of B.G. Hampton rushing TDs in the fourth quarter.
“I’m proud of our effort. Ashe County runs a very complicated scheme,” said FHS second-year coach Justin Hawn of the Huskies’ air raid attack. “Any time you’re able to put special teams or defensive touchdowns on the board, you put yourself in a great position to win.”
It was Freedom’s first NWC win this fall and broke a two-game losing streak in league action.
Hampton made the initial contact on Reid’s touchdown, popping the ball into the air for Reid to grab and coast the rest of the way to the end zone for a 13-0 lead after an early Curt Young TD.
“I saw B.G. hit the ball, and the ball just went right in my hands,” Reid said. “I took off with it. That’s all thanks to B.G. … It was good for us because we know defense wins games. We always come in and work hard on defense.”
Another Young scoring run later in the first quarter gave FHS (4-3, 1-2) the three-touchdown lead, but a pair of Ashe TDs in the second quarter made it close again. The visitors were driving toward a potential tie or lead change on their first drive in the second half when Baylor grabbed a tipped ball and sped past any Ashe threats all the way to the end zone.
“They’re a pass-heavy team, and we knew we were going to have opportunities like that all game,” Baylor said. “I just knew we had to make a play. We had to get the momentum back on our side coming out of halftime.”
A 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jaylen Barnett near the end of the third quarter gave Freedom a 34-21 advantage before Hampton ran in TDs of 5 yards for a 40-21 lead, 9 yards for a 47-21 edge and 7 yards to set the final margin with 2:45 remaining.
Overall, FHS ran for 299 yards on 46 attempts (6.5 yards per carry) as Hampton finished with 171 yards on 25 attempts. Demarcus Lowrance had 66 yards on six carries and Young finished with 42 yards on four runs before exiting the game with an injury.
The Freedom backs and offensive linemen did the heavy lifting on a night when the hosts attempted just six passes.
“We just mashed them up front,” said junior lineman Trenton Coffey following the season-high 54-point effort. “We came out and didn’t hold our heads down when we had a bad second quarter. We got in at halftime and were ready to play ball.”
It was a gaudy night for defensive stats for Freedom even beyond the turnovers and touchdowns, with Chris Hensley and Mikey Cowling leading the way in several categories for a unit that largely withstood Ashe’s 54 pass attempts and held the visitors to just four net yards rushing.
Hensley had a sack, two forced fumbles, an additional tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup. Cowling made a team-high 11 tackles (one for loss), recovered a fumble and broke up two passes.
“We just had to do our thing, cover the passes and when they did run, we had to attack it and not let them get many yards,” Cowling said.
Baylor, in addition to his pick-six, had two pass breakups. Castro also notched two pass breakups and made a stop in the backfield. Hampton additionally had two tackles for loss. Braden Vance had a sack. And Carson Dyson broke up a pass.
“If you don’t get a pass rush, they’re going to have all day and eventually you’re going to have some openings in your zones and things like that,” Hawn said. “You have to work together because they’re trying to get you to defend every single part of the field.
“I was really proud of our pass rush continuously throughout the night getting some (pressure) and our DBs sticking to their man.”
Hensley and Baylor also made impacts on special teams with blocked punts, with Hensley’s leading to Hampton’s second TD on a two-play, 23-yard scoring drive.
“Any time you get a short field, you’re really happy as an offense,” Hawn said. “You’re putting yourself in a great position to be successful.”
Freedom continues NWC play at home this Friday versus league-leading Watauga. The Pioneers have won five straight versus the Patriots, though FHS still holds a 32-11-1 series advantage.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.