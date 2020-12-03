Freedom swept by league-leading Hickory

The Freedom volleyball team hosted undefeated Hickory and kept things competitive for a set, but couldn’t maintain that momentum in a sweep loss on Wednesday, 20-25, 4-25, 11-25.

The Lady Red Tornadoes moved to 5-0 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play with the win, keeping them tied atop the league with Watauga (5-1, 5-0 NWC), but the Lady Patriots made them work for it early.

Freedom (0-6, 0-5 NWC) rallied to within a point from 9-4 down and to within a couple after trailing 14-9, then trailed by just three at 22-19 late in the set before Hickory put it away. A block and an ace on back-to-back points by Sarah Armentrout and points from Mallory Evitt, Mia Harper and Ava Thomas kept FHS within arm’s reach for the entirety of that opening set.

“When we came out, we started out really scrappy,” said Patriots coach Connor Townsend. “We hustled to the ball, getting a lot of good digs and a lot of good touches on the ball. I think if we had kept doing that, we definitely would have been more competitive throughout. I’ve got a good group of kids, and as long we put forth a bunch of effort and do it together, we’ll be just fine.”