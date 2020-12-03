Freedom swept by league-leading Hickory

The Freedom volleyball team hosted undefeated Hickory and kept things competitive for a set, but couldn’t maintain that momentum in a sweep loss on Wednesday, 20-25, 4-25, 11-25.
The Lady Red Tornadoes moved to 5-0 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play with the win, keeping them tied atop the league with Watauga (5-1, 5-0 NWC), but the Lady Patriots made them work for it early.
Freedom (0-6, 0-5 NWC) rallied to within a point from 9-4 down and to within a couple after trailing 14-9, then trailed by just three at 22-19 late in the set before Hickory put it away. A block and an ace on back-to-back points by Sarah Armentrout and points from Mallory Evitt, Mia Harper and Ava Thomas kept FHS within arm’s reach for the entirety of that opening set.
“When we came out, we started out really scrappy,” said Patriots coach Connor Townsend. “We hustled to the ball, getting a lot of good digs and a lot of good touches on the ball. I think if we had kept doing that, we definitely would have been more competitive throughout. I’ve got a good group of kids, and as long we put forth a bunch of effort and do it together, we’ll be just fine.”
Things went sideways early in the second set for Freedom. After taking a 1-0 lead on one of Evitt’s two aces on the evening, the Tornadoes rattled off 17 straight points to make it a runaway. The Patriots battled to a 4-4 tie early in the third set before Hickory similarly scored 11 of the next 12 points to lead comfortably.
“(The Red Tornadoes) have size, and they work together really well,” Townsend said. “They’ve got really quick sets and really quick hits. The reads for us, I think, were a little bit difficult at times. They’re really well-coached. I have a lot of respect for (HHS coach Jason Stephens) and what they’re doing with their program. They’re always competitive deep into the playoffs.”
Thomas (three digs) and Danisha Hemphill tallied two kills apiece for Freedom, which got 13 digs from libero Brooke Barker. Ella Norris, Gracie Buchanan and Savannah Mooney added two assists each.
Freedom returns to action on Monday with an NWC road trip to Taylorsville to face Alexander Central.
