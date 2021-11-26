Freedom swimming team sweeps tri meet

The Freedom High boys and girls swim teams defeated both opponents Tuesday night at the Mountain View Recreation Center poll in Morganton.

The event was scored as a three-team dual meet, with Freedom defeating Hibriten 178-98 and Patton 182-31 and Hibriten defeating Patton 155-43.

Five Freedom swimmers won two individual events apiece. They included: Kennedy Carswell (girls 200 IM, 2:30.89; 500 free, 6:44.76), Maria Perez-Rodriguez (girls 100 fly, 1:16.95; 100 breast, 1:33.79), Trey Truitt (boys 200 free, 2:13.94; 500 free, 6:21.06), Nate Carswell (boys 200 IM, 2:45.88; 100 back, 1:12.58) and Emerson Miller (boys 50 free, 24:09; 100 free, 55.28).

The Patriots nabbed three other individual victories, from Keyla Perez-Rodriguez (girls 100 free, 1:40.20), Maria Sic (girls 100 back, 1:16.00) and Noah Naylor (boys 100 fly, 1:21.65). FHS’ boys also swept the three relays, with girls winning the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.

Patton claimed a pair of wins at the meet. Ellie Sacchetti won the girls 50 free (29.77) and Coley Welch won the boys 100 breast (1:12.94).

