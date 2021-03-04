Freedom teams earn 4 total All-NWC nods

The Freedom girls basketball team earned three All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference honors while the Patriot boys received one nod, according to lists recently released by the league.

Senior forward Adair Garrison, senior guard Danisha Hemphill and junior point guard Christena Rhone were chosen for the Lady Patriots, who won the league in undefeated fashion and advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs, while the Freedom boys’ lone selection was junior guard Daylin Pritchard after a fourth-place NWC finish.

Hemphill led the county with 20.3 points per game en route to her first All-NWC honor and her third all-conference honor overall after she was named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference in each of her first two prep seasons, which came at Patton. For Garrison (12.0 ppg), it was her fourth consecutive All-NWC nod, as she earned the recognition each season of her prep career. Rhone (9.8 ppg) achieved her first all-league honor.

Pritchard led the Patriots and was second in the county with 19.0 points per game for his first All-NWC selection. It is his third-straight league honor after he was named All-NWFAC in each of his two seasons at Draughn.

The NWC’s individual honors went to South Caldwell’s Trey Ramsey (boys player of the year), Hickory’s Daniel Willis (boys coach of the year) and Finley LeFevers (girls player of the year) and Alexander Central’s Jon Presnell (girls coach of the year).

