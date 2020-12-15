 Skip to main content
Freedom volleyball on short end of another 5-setter
Freedom volleyball on short end of another 5-setter

FOREST CITY — The Freedom volleyball team saw a 2-1 set lead slip away for a second straight match on Monday in nonconference play at East Rutherford, losing 16-25, 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 14-16.

The Lady Patriots (0-9, 0-7 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) were led statistically by double-double efforts from Gracie Buchanan (23 assists, 10 digs) and Ava Thomas (15 kills, 13 digs, three aces).

Also for Freedom, Brooke Barker tallied 22 digs and three assists, Sarah Armentrout had nine digs, eight kills, three aces, and a block, Danisha Hemphill had seven kills, five assists, two blocks and two digs, Mia Harper had six aces, four kills and three blocks and Kaitlyn Puett added five digs and three kills.

Freedom visits Watauga on Wednesday.

