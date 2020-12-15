Freedom volleyball on short end of another 5-setter

FOREST CITY — The Freedom volleyball team saw a 2-1 set lead slip away for a second straight match on Monday in nonconference play at East Rutherford, losing 16-25, 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 14-16.

Also for Freedom, Brooke Barker tallied 22 digs and three assists, Sarah Armentrout had nine digs, eight kills, three aces, and a block, Danisha Hemphill had seven kills, five assists, two blocks and two digs, Mia Harper had six aces, four kills and three blocks and Kaitlyn Puett added five digs and three kills.