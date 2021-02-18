 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freedom wins 2nd soccer game
0 comments
H.S. soccer brief

Freedom wins 2nd soccer game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Freedom boys soccer team led St. Stephens 3-0 by halftime Wednesday at home and hung on for a 3-2 victory. The win moved the Patriots to 2-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. No more details were available.

Freedom logo - web only

Also Wednesday, in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play, Patton (2-4-1 NWFAC) lost 3-1 at home against West Caldwell, and East Burke (2-4-1 NWFAC) lost 4-0 at home versus Hibriten. Patton’s lone score came via Jesse Stapleton on an assist from Destine Joseph.

Freedom next plays at Hickory on Monday. Patton was slated to play at West Iredell late Thursday, and EB hosts Bunker Hill today, both in NWFAC matches postponed Monday.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert