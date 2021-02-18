Freedom wins 2nd soccer game

The Freedom boys soccer team led St. Stephens 3-0 by halftime Wednesday at home and hung on for a 3-2 victory. The win moved the Patriots to 2-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. No more details were available.

Also Wednesday, in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play, Patton (2-4-1 NWFAC) lost 3-1 at home against West Caldwell, and East Burke (2-4-1 NWFAC) lost 4-0 at home versus Hibriten. Patton’s lone score came via Jesse Stapleton on an assist from Destine Joseph.

Freedom next plays at Hickory on Monday. Patton was slated to play at West Iredell late Thursday, and EB hosts Bunker Hill today, both in NWFAC matches postponed Monday.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.