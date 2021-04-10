 Skip to main content
Freedom's Keller named Bassmaster High School All-American
Freedom's Keller named Bassmaster High School All-American

  • Updated
spl0411 HS All-Am fishing

Freedom senior Hunter Keller was recently named to the 2021 Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Freedom senior Hunter Keller was recently one of 12 high school anglers nationwide to be named to the 2021 Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors.

The All-American team was selected out of a pool of over 300 nominees and 47 all-state anglers based on performance over the past 12 months.

Each member has been invited to participate in the exclusive Bassmaster High School All-American Tournament at Neely Henry Lake next month in Gadsden, Ala., where each All-American will be paired with an Elite Series pro for the one-day event.

Keller won three tournaments in the 2020 season, notched two top-fives and teamed with FHS’ Daniel Brackett for a sixth-place finish in the Bassmaster High School National Championship late in the fall.

“His passion for fishing led him to start the Freedom High School Bass Team,” said Dustin Haigler, Freedom High School club advisor. “Since its initiation, the club has performed exceptionally well in tournaments but also in reaching out to help serve local businesses and supporters, all of which Hunter has had a direct influence over.”

Keller currently sits in first place in the points standings for the North Carolina High School B.A.S.S. Nation and finished in the top five in both 2019 and 2020.

