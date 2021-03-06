Freeman likely moving back to No. 3 spot in Braves' order for 2021

Freddie Freeman’s first spring training game provided a preview of how the Atlanta lineup will be constructed to start the season. The NL MVP hit third behind Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies against the Minnesota Twins.

The Braves had success with Freeman batting second last year, when the designated hitter was in place in the National League. Now that it appears certain this season won’t include the universal DH, Freeman is back to third.

He confirmed being told by manager Brian Snitker that will be the plan to open the season.

“Putting me second with the pitcher hitting ninth, it just doesn’t really make sense for us,” Freeman said.

Marcell Ozuna hit cleanup, followed by catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

Freeman did not have a hit in two at-bats but said “I felt good. I swung at strikes. I got hitter’s counts. I hit the ball where it was pitched. All in all, it was a good day.”

Freeman was given the OK to report about a week late to spring training after the addition of two baby boys to his family.