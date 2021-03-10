Fried to make Braves' spring debut Wednesday

Braves left-hander Max Fried will start in his first game of the spring on Wednesday against Boston after being held back due to COVID-19 tracing.

Fried, expected to occupy one of the top spots in Atlanta’s rotation, had his first scheduled start of spring pushed back last Thursday because of potential exposure to someone with COVID-19. He never tested positive and threw a side session on Tuesday in preparation for his start against the Red Sox.

The delay is not expected to affect Fried’s availability for the start of the regular season. Snitker said the decision to hold Fried back was a safety measure.

“He’s good,” manager Brian Snitker said.

Fried won 17 games in 2019 and was 7-0 with a 2-25 ERA last season, when he led the staff after Mike Soroka’s season-ending Achilles injury. Fried finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting.