 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fried to make Braves' spring debut Wednesday
0 comments

Fried to make Braves' spring debut Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Braves Baseball

Atlanta Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz gestures while watching over left handed pitcher Max Fried at his morning workout session on the practice mounds during baseball spring training at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

 Curtis Compton

Braves left-hander Max Fried will start in his first game of the spring on Wednesday against Boston after being held back due to COVID-19 tracing.

Fried, expected to occupy one of the top spots in Atlanta’s rotation, had his first scheduled start of spring pushed back last Thursday because of potential exposure to someone with COVID-19. He never tested positive and threw a side session on Tuesday in preparation for his start against the Red Sox.

The delay is not expected to affect Fried’s availability for the start of the regular season. Snitker said the decision to hold Fried back was a safety measure.

“He’s good,” manager Brian Snitker said.

Fried won 17 games in 2019 and was 7-0 with a 2-25 ERA last season, when he led the staff after Mike Soroka’s season-ending Achilles injury. Fried finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert