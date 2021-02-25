From high school to pro, N.C. sports venues get OK to increase gathering size

NASCAR says it plans to allow the maximum 30 percent at Charlotte Motor Speedway from May 28-30 for the Truck series’ North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Xfinity series’ Alsco Uniforms 300 and Cup series’ 62nd annual Coca-Cola 600.

At the college level, the ACC had previously announced it would offer no tickets to the public for its upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Greensboro. The league said Wednesday it was evaluating whether there would be any change.

At the high school level, it may take school systems across the state different lengths of time to prepare for the new spectator limits, so it’s unclear exactly when Burke County sites will implement the change. The NCHSAA has not announced a uniform statewide plan moving forward, but commissioner Que Tucker did release a statement after Cooper’s announcement.

“The NCHSAA is grateful for the improvements in the state’s COVID-19 metrics,” Tucker’s statement reads. “… We are excited for the opportunity to allow parents and some fans from the community the opportunity to attend sporting events in-person to support their loved ones.