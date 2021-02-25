From high school to pro, N.C. sports venues get OK to increase gathering size

RALEIGH — With cases and other key metrics trending downward in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced the state will ease gathering and occupancy restrictions.
Cooper said outdoor sports venues are among a group that can operate at 30 percent capacity up to 250 people provided they follow state health guidelines, such as mask wearing and physical distancing.
Larger sports venues able to seat over 5,000 people can host up to 15 percent of their fans with the same safety expectations. PNC Arena, which hosts Carolina Hurricanes hockey games in Raleigh, and the Spectrum Center, which is home to the Charlotte Hornets basketball team, would be able to let in about 3,000 people.
The changes go into effect today.
Shortly after the news, the Hurricanes announced the team will begin hosting fans for its March 4 game against the Detroit Red Wings.
“The Caniacs are the backbone of our franchise, and we are thrilled to welcome them back,” said Don Waddell, the team's president and general manager, who added that this is an “opportunity to show we can” safely reopen at least in limited fashion.
The Hornets said they are preparing plans for fan attendance but have not yet set a start date or specific number of fans that will be permitted to attend home game.
NASCAR says it plans to allow the maximum 30 percent at Charlotte Motor Speedway from May 28-30 for the Truck series’ North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Xfinity series’ Alsco Uniforms 300 and Cup series’ 62nd annual Coca-Cola 600.
At the college level, the ACC had previously announced it would offer no tickets to the public for its upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Greensboro. The league said Wednesday it was evaluating whether there would be any change.
At the high school level, it may take school systems across the state different lengths of time to prepare for the new spectator limits, so it’s unclear exactly when Burke County sites will implement the change. The NCHSAA has not announced a uniform statewide plan moving forward, but commissioner Que Tucker did release a statement after Cooper’s announcement.
“The NCHSAA is grateful for the improvements in the state’s COVID-19 metrics,” Tucker’s statement reads. “… We are excited for the opportunity to allow parents and some fans from the community the opportunity to attend sporting events in-person to support their loved ones.
“This has been a difficult year, and we know that the limitations have had particularly harsh effects on student-athletes and their families. We are ready to allow some sense of normalcy for these groups and are thankful that we have reached this point as a state. However, we want to do our part to make sure that this step forward does not lead to a step backwards. Simply put, we cannot afford further setbacks.
“On behalf of our student-athletes, our coaches, and athletic administrators, we ask citizens across our state to support their local high school teams by following the Governor’s and DHHS’ guidance which continues to be designed to limit the spread of COVID-19. … If we continue to work together and respect those around us by following these simple steps, we are confident that our state will defeat this pandemic.”