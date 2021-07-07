 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Game 4 rained out; Post 21 hosts playoff doubleheader Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
0 comments
breaking featured

Game 4 rained out; Post 21 hosts playoff doubleheader Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Post 21 WED Gm 4 rainout

Post 21's Three Young awaits his turn to bat during Tuesday night's home Game 3 against Pineville Post 337 in the teams' American Legion N.C. Area IV first-round playoff series.

 RUSTY JONES, THE NEWS HERALD

CHARLOTTE — The Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team's playoff game Wednesday night against host Pineville Post 337 at Ardrey Kell High School was rained out.

The teams now plan to resume their American Legion N.C. Area IV best-of-five first-round series on Thursday with a doubleheader at Morganton’s Shuey Field. Action will begin with Game 4 at 3:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Post 21 holds a 2-1 series lead, and if it wins Game 4, Game 5 will not be needed.

If Thursday's game or games cannot be played due to rain, which is in the forecast, the series reverts to a best-of-three and Post 21 advances. 

Post 21 (9-8) is the Western Division's No. 4 seed and has won Games 1 and 3 of the series at home to run its record to 6-2 at Shuey this season. Pineville (5-7) is the East No. 5 seed.

The winner of the series moves on to face East No. 1 Mint Hill (11-2) in a second-round series starting Friday. Mint Hill completed a three-game first-round sweep of West No. 8 Hickory Post 48 on Tuesday, winning by margins of 13-6, 9-3 and 7-6. Post 21 topped Hickory twice this regular season, winning by scores of 10-0 and 6-1.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Chris Paul winning NBA Finals MVP?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert