Game 4 rained out; Post 21 hosts playoff doubleheader Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTE — The Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team's playoff game Wednesday night against host Pineville Post 337 at Ardrey Kell High School was rained out.

The teams now plan to resume their American Legion N.C. Area IV best-of-five first-round series on Thursday with a doubleheader at Morganton’s Shuey Field. Action will begin with Game 4 at 3:30 p.m.

Post 21 holds a 2-1 series lead, and if it wins Game 4, Game 5 will not be needed.

If Thursday's game or games cannot be played due to rain, which is in the forecast, the series reverts to a best-of-three and Post 21 advances.

Post 21 (9-8) is the Western Division's No. 4 seed and has won Games 1 and 3 of the series at home to run its record to 6-2 at Shuey this season. Pineville (5-7) is the East No. 5 seed.

The winner of the series moves on to face East No. 1 Mint Hill (11-2) in a second-round series starting Friday. Mint Hill completed a three-game first-round sweep of West No. 8 Hickory Post 48 on Tuesday, winning by margins of 13-6, 9-3 and 7-6. Post 21 topped Hickory twice this regular season, winning by scores of 10-0 and 6-1.