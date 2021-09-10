Gardin, Allman, Bridges make up Burke Co. Sports HOF class of 2021

She also notched one of 25 all-time Virginia Tech single-game perfect field-goal percentage performances and one of six perfect games from the field for the school in an ACC Tournament game (minimum five attempts in both categories) and is also tied with one other player for the program’s ACC single-game steals record with seven.

Gardin, named third-team All-ACC as a senior after the 2005-06 season, was honored at the ACC Tournament in 2015 as Virginia Tech’s Women’s Basketball Legend and was inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame the following year.

After leaving VT, Gardin was selected 34th overall in the 2006 WNBA Draft and enjoyed a five-plus year career with three different teams and also played professionally overseas, retiring in 2015.

Since retirement, Gardin has been a basketball assistant coach and official at the high school and college levels.