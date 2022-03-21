Georgiev makes 44 saves as Rangers blank Hurricanes 2-0

Frederik Andersen stopped 16 shots for the Hurricanes, who were blanked for the third time this season.

"We had too many good chances to not score," Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho said.

Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said his team played well enough to win three of the last four games. That was especially the case Sunday.

"That was probably one of our better games all year," Brind'Amour said. "Their goalie played great, and that's end of story."

The Rangers have won four of their last five games. This latest success was a struggle.

"We were lucky," coach Gerard Gallant said. "We were a tired hockey team. They were all over us. They dominated, but we found a way to get two points."

Kreider notched his team-high 41st goal at 16:39 of the second period on a redirection from Jacob Trouba's delivery. He has scored in three of the last four games and has seven goals in 10 games in March.

The Rangers only had 10 shots through two periods, while the Hurricanes put the puck on net 29 times without scoring.

