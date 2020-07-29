Glen Alpine 2020 Sports Hall of Fame class announced
Glen Alpine 2020 Sports Hall of Fame class announced

GLEN ALPINE — Jerry Butler, Jackie Childers and Reid Pollard comprise the ninth annual Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame class. The Glen Alpine Ruritan Club recently made the announcement after its nomination and voting process was completed.

Butler
Childers
Pollard

Those three newest members will be inducted on Oct. 16, 2021 at the at the Glen Alpine United Methodist Church fellowship hall, alongside next year’s class. This year’s induction banquet was postponed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Butler (graduating class of 1957) was a two-year starter for the Green Wave basketball team and also lettered in football two years. He went on to earn degrees from both Lees McRae and Appalachian State and returned to GA as boys basketball and baseball coach from 1964-67 as part of a 36-year teaching and coaching career that also included time in school administration in Burke County.

Childers (class of 1963) was a four-sport athlete at GA. He was a starting guard for the 1961 and ’62 undefeated Western Regional football champions and was named All-Skyline Conference both seasons. Childers then played tackle four years at Western Carolina. He later worked in pharmaceutical sales, settling in Florida before he passed away in 2000.

Pollard (class of 1973) was a four-year starter for the Green Wave in basketball. He holds the GA single game, season and career scoring records and was named All-Skyline Conference and All-Burke County all four years. In addition, he was an All-Skyline Conference tight end in football in ’72.

The three new members will bring the total to 41 in the local hall of fame.

The HOF is comprised of Jim Benfield, Jack Crump, Ralph Hawkins, Wayne Kiser and Ralph “Jug” Wilson (class of 2012); Charles “Hoof” Bennett, Carol McGalliard Causby, J.C. Fox and Jack Warren Hyatt (2013); Lane “Doc” Arrington, Jerry Duckworth Sr., Marcus Martin and Harold “Glenn” Winters (2014); Graham “Pee Wee” Anderson, Tom Biggerstaff, Dale Herron, Greg McGee and Vonda Stroupe (2015); Bob Benfield, John McGalliard, Ray Merrill and Victor Scott (2016); Hilda Wells Howerton, Gorman Pitts, Everette Pollard, Raymond Scott and Bobby Sparks (2017); Frank Kincaid, Gary Meise, Paul Noles, Richard Smith, Bill Reep and James Wilson (2018); and Bob Butler, Harold Daves, Bruce Pollard, Mac Poteat and Patricia Reeps Williams (2019).

Check back next month for more information on each of the new members.

 

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

