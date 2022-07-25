Golf Roundup: Piercy leads 3M Open, Webb leads Sorenstam

BLAINE, Minn. — Scott Piercy shot a 5-under 66 at rain-soaked TPC Twin Cities on Saturday in round that was delayed more than 6 1/2 hours to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the 3M Open.

Playing through a painful blister on his right heel, the 43-year-old Piercy had a 18-under 195 total. He has four PGA Tour victories.

“I’ve had my struggles and to like prove and show that I can still do it and can do it is a big confidence boost,” Piercy said

Emiliano Grillo was second after a 67. Tony Finau and Doug Ghim were tied for third, five strokes back. They each shot 65.

Play was suspended for 6 hours, 38 minutes. Tee times were moved up and the field played off split tees in threesomes, however play was suspended at 10:57 a.m. and didn’t resume until 5:35 p.m.

Piercy played through the blister that he said developed yesterday after wearing a new pair of shoes.

After opening with two pars, Piercy birdied the next five holes before play was suspended. The run began with an 18-foot putt on the par-4 third. . Piercy converted the next four birdies, all with putts inside 15 feet.

It was only after that the pain from the blister crept in, so much so that he took off his shoe in between every shot up until the 14th hole.

“When you walk that weird, your body kind of adjusts, so putting the shoe back up on and trying to get set up over it correctly,” Piercy said. “I felt like I couldn’t get into my setup like I normally do and I felt that’s like where a couple of the loose shots came from, along with the tiredness.”

Piercy was even par over his final 11 holes, making a bogey on the par-5 18th. He went for the green in two and hit short into the water.

It’s the sixth time Piercy has held at least a share of the 54-hole lead, the last coming at the 2016 WGC Bridgestone Invitational. He’s won two of those events, the 2011 Barracuda Championship and the 2015 Barbasol Championship. His last victory came in the 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he teamed with Billy Horschel.

Grillo eagled the par-5 sixth hole for the second day in a row.

“If (Piercy) brings half of his game from today to tomorrow, that’s going to be very tough,” Grillo said.

Senior LPGA ChampionshipSALINA, Kan. (AP) — Karrie Webb shot a 6-under 66 in windy and hot conditions Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over playing partner Annika Sorenstam in the Senior LPGA Championship.

Webb had six birdies in the bogey-free round in 100-degree heat and wind gusting to 30 mph. She was at 9 under with a round left at Salina Country Club.

“It was very challenging today,” Webb said. “I managed my game really well. I actually didn’t play the par 5s great, I only made two birdies on those, but bogey-free on a day like today is a pretty good effort.”

Sorenstam had a 68.

“I feel like I’m ready, I feel like I’m swinging well,” Sorenstam said. “I just have to be patient more.”

The Hall of Famers will play together again Sunday.

“When we play against each other, even if we’re going out for a social hit, we’d probably bring the best out of each other,” Webb said. “I think that’s what’s happened the past couple of days.”

Lisa DePaulo was third at 6 under after a 73.

Senior British Open

GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Darren Clarke’s bid for a first senior major title wobbled as he lost his overnight two-shot lead at the Senior British Open and Paul Broadhurst pulled level at 9 under overall after the third round on Saturday.

Clarke needed a birdie on the last hole to catch Broadhurst, who posted a 4-under 66 to Clarke’s 69 at Gleneagles.

“I’ve gone out there and I’ve played nicely all day. I’ve given myself chance after chance. I’ve hit good putts,” Clarke said. “I’ve hit 17 greens leading the tournament and played lovely. At least one decided to go in at the last.”

Clarke dropped shots on the 12th and 13th holes but steadied himself to stay in contention for another trophy after winning the British Open’s Claret Jug in 2011.

“It would be pretty cool to have both of them sitting beside each other,” he said. “I would love to win the Senior Open as well as the main Open.”

But Clarke and Broadhurst face a tough final round on Sunday with New Zealand’s Steven Alker and American Jerry Kelly — both senior major champions — in a tie for third and only one behind them at 8 under.

Four-time major champion Ernie Els and three-time major winner Padraig Harrington are three strokes off the pace at 6 under, along with Colin Montgomerie, Stuart Appleby and Thongchai Jaidee.

“Just look at the leaderboard, some top names right behind me,” Broadhurst said. “I’m under no illusions, I’m going to have to go out and shoot a number tomorrow.”

Cazoo Classic

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Julien Guerrier moved in sight of his first win on the European tour after shooting 3-under 69 in the third round of the Cazoo Classic to take a one-stroke lead on Saturday.

Paul Waring, the No. 586-ranked leader after the first two rounds, shot only 72 and fell out of first place to be replaced by Guerrier, a French player ranked No. 454.

Guerrier made three straight birdies from No. 4 and added more at Nos. 13 and 17. His only bogeys came at the first and last holes at Hillside near Liverpool in northwest England.

Richie Ramsay (67), Jens Dantorp (70) and Waring were tied for second place.