Gonzaga still No. 1; UNC drops out of poll

It's hard to decide who has been more dominant in men's college basketball this season: Gonzaga or the Big Ten Conference.
The Bulldogs remained the clear-cut No. 1 on Monday, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes in the AP poll after their latest win over a top-25 foe, while the Big Ten placed nine teams in the poll, with Wisconsin and Iowa inside the top 10.
Gonzaga blitzed then-No. 16 Virginia 98-75 on Saturday for the most lopsided win over a ranked team in the Mark Few era, giving the Bulldogs a poll-record fourth win over a ranked team in a team's first seven games of a season.
Second-ranked Baylor received the other two first-place votes and Kansas remained No. 3 after their rout of then-No. 7 West Virginia. Villanova and Houston each moved up a spot after Iowa's overtime loss to Minnesota.
After that? Well, it pretty much reads like the Big Ten standings.
Florida State was the highest-ranked team from the ACC at No. 18. Duke held steady at No. 20, and Virginia tumbled to No. 23 with Virginia Tech right behind, giving the conference four teams squeezed into the top 25.
North Carolina had the week’s biggest drop, tumbling from No. 17 out of the poll after the Tar Heels lost a close game at N.C. State. The Tar Heels and Wolfpack are joined by Clemson and Louisville in the “others receiving votes” portion this week.
Stanford remains atop women's poll
Stanford faced its first real test of the season and passed to remain the top team in the AP women's poll.
The Cardinal beat then-No. 10 UCLA 61-49 on Dec. 21, pulling away late in the only game between ranked opponents last week. Stanford again received 26 first-place votes Monday from a 30-member national media panel. Coach Tara VanDerveer's team has another tough game ahead, visiting sixth-ranked Arizona on Friday.
While Stanford stayed on top, there was a little movement among the next few teams. Louisville remained No. 2 while N.C. State moved up to third, edging UConn by a point in the poll. South Carolina stayed fifth.
North Carolina, Wake Forest and Tennessee are among the regional teams in the “others receiving votes” portion this week.