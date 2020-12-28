Gonzaga still No. 1; UNC drops out of poll

It's hard to decide who has been more dominant in men's college basketball this season: Gonzaga or the Big Ten Conference.

The Bulldogs remained the clear-cut No. 1 on Monday, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes in the AP poll after their latest win over a top-25 foe, while the Big Ten placed nine teams in the poll, with Wisconsin and Iowa inside the top 10.

Gonzaga blitzed then-No. 16 Virginia 98-75 on Saturday for the most lopsided win over a ranked team in the Mark Few era, giving the Bulldogs a poll-record fourth win over a ranked team in a team's first seven games of a season.

Second-ranked Baylor received the other two first-place votes and Kansas remained No. 3 after their rout of then-No. 7 West Virginia. Villanova and Houston each moved up a spot after Iowa's overtime loss to Minnesota.

After that? Well, it pretty much reads like the Big Ten standings.

Florida State was the highest-ranked team from the ACC at No. 18. Duke held steady at No. 20, and Virginia tumbled to No. 23 with Virginia Tech right behind, giving the conference four teams squeezed into the top 25.