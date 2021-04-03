Grading out UNC’s coaching search pool, and who Heels should call first

Legendary coach Roy Williams’ departure leaves North Carolina facing a problem it’s had to just four times dating back to the 1961-62 season. Who will be the Tar Heels next coach?
In 1997, it was a no-brainer as Williams’ mentor Dean Smith left long-time assistant Bill Guthridge what would have been one of Smith’s most talented teams, announcing just a month before the season that he no longer had the energy he felt necessary to give his players every day to be their coach.
In 2000, things got crazy. Williams spurned the job to stay at Kansas, and UNC gave it to Williams’ coaching pupil through the 1990s, Matt Doherty. In 2003, when Carolina went a different from Doherty after two straight subpar seasons, it was Williams. Until now.
Carolina has kept the position “in-family” since Smith as an assistant inherited the program from Frank McGuire. Will they again this time, given there seems less of a clear plan going forward?
Here’s everyone I’ve heard speculated about as a candidate listed alphabetically. This list includes some I’m just speculating myself, and it includes some that are intriguing but also so unlikely they’re barely worth mentioning. (We’ll just do it anyway.) I’ll grade how I feel each hire could pan out long-term for UNC …
Tony Bennett: No reason to think Bennett leaves a great thing he has going at Virginia. And his style of play also has never been Carolina’s, and as we said may be important, there’s no UNC tie here. But a proven winner and class act for sure. Grade: A+
Hubert Davis: One of UNC’s top marksman of all time in the 1980s-90s who played pro, worked for ESPN and returned as an assistant under Williams, there’s a lot of groundswell behind Davis. Williams has credited Davis for his recruiting and a few tweaks to Williams’ system in years past which have been successful. The knock? Never been head coach higher than UNC JV level. Grade: B
Matt Doherty: Zero percent chance this happens after the way the breakup went last time, though at one point way, way back, this seemed like it might be the plan. After UNC, Doherty had mostly failed tenures at FAU and SMU. He’s healed, it seems, with the issue of a new book. Still, he’s been out of coaching a long time. History is too harsh, though, to Doherty, who recruited all five starters and most of Williams’ first title team before personality conflicts ended his tenure in unfortunate fashion with the team on the clear uptick. UNC could actually do worse. Again, not that it’s relevant because it simply won’t happen. Grade: B+
Mark Few: See Bennett above. Just seems like a one-school lifer. This would be a slam dunk, though, unquestionably. Grade: A+
Michael Jordan: Now let me get weird. College basketball is changing rapidly. Soon, players will probably be getting paid. Why not brand yourself now and with the biggest name in sports history? This sounds stupid as Jordan has never coached and would likely be too demanding; he can’t respect anyone without his work ethic. But if pulled off, it really could be cutting-edge and keep the Heels more relevant than even Williams made them. Think Roy could recruit? What kid the GOAT wants is not signing up to play for the GOAT? No one. MJ would never do this, though. Who in his position, having attained all he has, would need the stress and scrutiny that comes with this position? He’s also a multiple pro sports franchise owner. But THIS is who UNC’s first call should be made to. Grade: A+
Wes Miller: Like Davis, this is a hot name. Miller played at Carolina for Williams and was on a title team, and he now coaches UNCG, where he’s won the Southern Conference and made the NCAA Tournament twice. But when recruiting, are kids going to perceive this is the Tar Heels, or that this is the guy from UNCG that the Tar Heels just hired? I’m not 100 percent sold this would work, and I hate that because Miller is a great guy, having chatted with him at a prep regional game in Greensboro a few years back. Grade: C+
Nate Oats: Not much chatter over this name, but I’ll throw it out anyway after Alabama’s rapid rise. I do not see this one playing out well, however. Not enough track record yet at major programs to justify this hire for UNC, which makes backing out if success isn’t there immediately too easy. And make no mistake. Roy isn’t leaving his predecessor the kind of potential title team Doherty gave him. This is a slight rebuild. Grade: C
Rick Pitino: Ewwww. No thanks. Grade: D
Bill Self: UNC and Kansas are like sister schools with the number of crossover careers starting when Phog Allen learned the game from its creator, James Naismith, and taught it to Dean at KU before he made the move east. Guthridge was from Kansas. Danny Manning was from North Carolina. Williams and Larry Brown coached the Jayhawks. There’s Bob and Brad Frederick. This list goes on. Want to move from basically friendly to downright hateful overnight? Hire Self and make KU the new UNC training grounds. Self has the NCAA case and was minus a league title for the first time in seemingly forever, though a fresh new contract seems to take this out of play if there even would ever been a grass-is-greener approach for Self, who again has no UNC tie. Unlikely at best, but this would be solid. Grade: A
Brad Stevens: It just seems like this this name has always been brought up for no particular reason, other than the fact he’s a great coach, as a place to look when Roy left. Would he return to college from the NBA for this job? Probably so. But again, this is an outside hire, even if just may be the most likely outside hire. Grade: A-
