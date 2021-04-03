Grading out UNC’s coaching search pool, and who Heels should call first

Hubert Davis: One of UNC’s top marksman of all time in the 1980s-90s who played pro, worked for ESPN and returned as an assistant under Williams, there’s a lot of groundswell behind Davis. Williams has credited Davis for his recruiting and a few tweaks to Williams’ system in years past which have been successful. The knock? Never been head coach higher than UNC JV level. Grade: B

Matt Doherty: Zero percent chance this happens after the way the breakup went last time, though at one point way, way back, this seemed like it might be the plan. After UNC, Doherty had mostly failed tenures at FAU and SMU. He’s healed, it seems, with the issue of a new book. Still, he’s been out of coaching a long time. History is too harsh, though, to Doherty, who recruited all five starters and most of Williams’ first title team before personality conflicts ended his tenure in unfortunate fashion with the team on the clear uptick. UNC could actually do worse. Again, not that it’s relevant because it simply won’t happen. Grade: B+

Mark Few: See Bennett above. Just seems like a one-school lifer. This would be a slam dunk, though, unquestionably. Grade: A+