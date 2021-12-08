Grigg, EB girls get payback vs. Patton

Following a sluggish first half between the East Burke and host Patton girls basketball teams on Tuesday night, Lady Cavalier junior forward Aubree Grigg lifted EB by scoring 10 of her game-high 17 points in the second half en route to a 50-34 victory over the Lady Panthers.

It was EB’s 27th win in 29 all-time meetings vs. Patton after its only two losses in the head-to-head series both came last season.

“Coach Autumn Helms did a good job of throwing us for a loop with something we haven’t seen all year. The girls did a good job in sticking with it and found the openings,” said Lady Cavalier coach Crystal Bartlett.

Patton led 7-5 after the opening quarter before EB took a 20-14 lead into the halftime break.

Grigg scored six in the third quarter along with freshman Braelyn Stilwell and sophomore Ally Moore each swishing in a 3-pointer.

Moore also scored five points in the fourth quarter to finish with eight. Stilwell scored 10 for her third consecutive double-digit output in her debut season with the Lady Cavs (2-1).

Kierra Teeters (two 3s) and Kelsey Powell co-led the Lady Panthers (0-6) with eight points, and Cierra Lail scored six.