Grigg, EB girls get payback vs. Patton

Following a sluggish first half between the East Burke and host Patton girls basketball teams on Tuesday night, Lady Cavalier junior forward Aubree Grigg lifted EB by scoring 10 of her game-high 17 points in the second half en route to a 50-34 victory over the Lady Panthers.
It was EB’s 27th win in 29 all-time meetings vs. Patton after its only two losses in the head-to-head series both came last season.
“Coach Autumn Helms did a good job of throwing us for a loop with something we haven’t seen all year. The girls did a good job in sticking with it and found the openings,” said Lady Cavalier coach Crystal Bartlett.
Patton led 7-5 after the opening quarter before EB took a 20-14 lead into the halftime break.
Grigg scored six in the third quarter along with freshman Braelyn Stilwell and sophomore Ally Moore each swishing in a 3-pointer.
Moore also scored five points in the fourth quarter to finish with eight. Stilwell scored 10 for her third consecutive double-digit output in her debut season with the Lady Cavs (2-1).
Kierra Teeters (two 3s) and Kelsey Powell co-led the Lady Panthers (0-6) with eight points, and Cierra Lail scored six.
BOYS
Patton 61, EB 46
The Panthers (4-1) withstood a first-half battle with visiting East Burke, in which they were leading by just six points at the halftime break, to bounce back from a painful loss at Freedom to end last week.
Austin Sellers, Devenaire Hill and Christian Primm each hit 3s for the Cavaliers (0-3) to lead the offensive charge. Randan Clarke made 6 of 8 second-quarter free throws to help Patton hold a steady lead.
Waylon Rutherford (16), Clarke (12), Brayden Vess (12) and Deshawn Cantrell-Vasquez (10) were key second-half scorers for the Panthers to secure the home win.
Logan Coffey led EB with nine points with Carter Crump and Primm each scoring eight.
