H.S. BASKETBALL COUNTY PREVIEW: Both Freedom squads, EB girls must replace mega production

Hemphill (7.8 ppg, 2.4 spg), also a three-time all-county player, is joined in the backcourt by Christena Rhone (6.4 ppg), a junior guard who has started games in the past as well.

“Defense and rebounding has been our focus in the preseason,” said Freedom coach Amber Reddick, who enters her 17th season with a 364-93 record. “Offensively, it’s been getting the right people the ball at the right time.”

Reddick said she had only five players at the first practice this season.

“It’s been crazy, and the girls have to be flexible and adaptable,” she said. “Everyone’s in the same boat. You can’t let any breaks you may have affect your mentality. We just have to get better at practice no matter how many people are there. You can’t feel sorry for yourself. And as coaches, we have to adapt too. We’ve been trying to simplify things and trying to get really good at what we’ve got in.”

Coming off a co-state title, the program’s fourth title all-time, the Freedom boys graduated three of the county’s top four scorers, part of an 11-man class. The Patriots will be bolstered by the additions of brothers Daylin and Zaydin Pritchard from Draughn.