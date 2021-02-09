H.S. BRIEFS: Freedom boys basketball quarantined

The Freedom boys basketball team will head back to quarantine through Feb. 16, the school announced on Sunday. The team plans to return to the court for Senior Night versus St. Stephens on Feb. 17.

The Patriots (2-4, 2-3 Northwestern 3A/4A) on Friday had returned to play after 17 straight days off with a 66-64 win over Watauga, their first home game as the season reached a month old. FHS played at home again Saturday versus McDowell, falling, 71-68. The reigning NCHSAA 3A state co-champions now face the scenario of returning just two days before the end of the regular season having played only six games so far.

The Freedom girls (3-0 NWC), who have only played a trio games this season and none since Jan. 15, remain poised to return to action Tuesday versus South Caldwell, with additional home games to follow Wednesday against Watauga and Friday against Alexander Central.

KICKS 103.3 announces football slate

KICKS 103.3 FM radio out of Lenoir announced its spring 2021 high school football broadcast schedule on Monday, including three games involving Burke County teams. The station will air South Caldwell at Freedom on March 19, East Burke at Foard on Thursday, April 1, and Hibriten at Patton on April 9.