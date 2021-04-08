H.S. FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: NWFAC third-place finish on line in EB-Draughn rivalry

ICARD — For the first time since the Draughn-East Burke football rivalry was moved to the regular-season finale slot in 2017, both teams entered the matchup with something meaningful to play for.
The series, dubbed “Five Miles of Wild,” in recent years has been played mostly with pride on the line, but on Thursday night at EB, it represented a shot for outright third place in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference as both teams entered the game at 4-2.
It also represented a chance for Draughn to top EB for a third straight season, something it’s never done.
Barring some spots being vacated by COVID-19 outbreaks as they were in basketball and volleyball, a chance at a playoff berth for the winner appears to be just out of reach, with HighSchoolOT’s most recent NCHSAA 2A West postseason projections placing the victor of the game as either the third, fourth, fifth or sixth of the first 10 teams to miss the playoff field.
Still, a potential NWFAC podium finish was plenty at stake for the Cavaliers and Wildcats.
“Playing for third place is huge for these guys, especially coming off of a crazy offseason to learn a new offense and a new defense,” said first-year EB coach Derrick Minor. “It’s just an honor to be able to be in the situation that we’re in to play for third place. There’s not anybody on that field who wouldn’t want to be there. If you would have told them at the beginning of the season that they’re going to be fighting for third place, I think a lot of guys would have been a little surprised.
“We’ve kind of surprised ourselves this year with the success we’ve had. We’re just blessed to have the opportunity to play again this week, especially for a third-place spot. That would be a reward and a good finale for these seniors.”
Added Draughn coach Chris Powell: “I think it’s going to be a longshot for either one of us (to make the playoffs) because there are a couple teams (above us) that are (undefeated) that are battling this week,” Powell said. “We’re playing for that, but I told our kids that there’s a very high opportunity that this will be the last opportunity we get to play football this spring. For our seniors, it’ll be the last game some of them ever play.”
Draughn was in the playoffs last season and has followed that up with a solid spring campaign despite the loss of a loaded graduating class and a hectic offseason. EB, on the other hand, is a very different team than the two-win squad the Wildcats routed, 38-7, in fall 2019.
“When you look at (East Burke) last year versus this year, it’s a totally different team,” Powell said. “Last year, they were spread and had a mixture of run-pass. Now this year, they’re single wing with 99 percent run and very few passes. So, that’s a huge difference. And with their scheme, it’s the same hard-nosed kids East Burke’s always had since I can remember.”
For the Cavaliers’ defense, it was a task of stopping a Draughn offense that had shown good balance, led by senior quarterback Desmond Hedrick and freshman running back Nigel Dula.
“It’s assignment football, just making sure that the guys understand to read their keys,” Minor said. “If (Draughn makes) a big play, contain it to short yardage instead of letting them run after the catch or run after contact. Minimizing the big plays and keeping everything in front of you is going to be the key on defense.”
On the other side of the ball, the mission for the Draughn defense was pretty clear. The unit had to stop a relentless rushing attack topped by county leader Blane Fulbright at running back.
“We’ve got to play sound gap football,” Powell said. “Some kids are going to be playing more this week than they have at times all year. We’ve got to fly to the football and keep contain on the run. We’ve got to play our assignments. Our linebackers have to play free, but they’ve got to be fast downhill on play side. They’ve got to contain for the little end-around (the Cavaliers) run on the backside.
“Over the last two weeks, our defense has really stepped up. We’ve been tackling a lot better. ... Hopefully, we can continue to do that this week.”
Freedom-McDowell rivalry renewed
On the other side of the county, a rivalry with even more tradition still is set to be played as scheduled today as Freedom hosts McDowell.
This season’s meeting shapes up as very different than any in recent memory as the Patriots limp into the game at 2-3 after a trio of consecutive blowouts and the Titans enter with the same record as a team that looks to have closed the gap to its historic foe.
FHS has won the last five meetings over the course of 11 seasons by a combined margin of 191-51. McDowell’s last win in the series was a 14-7 triumph in Morganton in 2008, the final season of the classic 4A iteration of the Northwestern Conference.
The Titans rejoined the NWC 3A/4A in 2017, but will return to mountain league play this fall as part of the NCHSAA’s realignment. That means Friday’s game will be the last conference meetings between the two squads for at least four years.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.