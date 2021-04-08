H.S. FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: NWFAC third-place finish on line in EB-Draughn rivalry

“It’s assignment football, just making sure that the guys understand to read their keys,” Minor said. “If (Draughn makes) a big play, contain it to short yardage instead of letting them run after the catch or run after contact. Minimizing the big plays and keeping everything in front of you is going to be the key on defense.”

On the other side of the ball, the mission for the Draughn defense was pretty clear. The unit had to stop a relentless rushing attack topped by county leader Blane Fulbright at running back.

“We’ve got to play sound gap football,” Powell said. “Some kids are going to be playing more this week than they have at times all year. We’ve got to fly to the football and keep contain on the run. We’ve got to play our assignments. Our linebackers have to play free, but they’ve got to be fast downhill on play side. They’ve got to contain for the little end-around (the Cavaliers) run on the backside.

“Over the last two weeks, our defense has really stepped up. We’ve been tackling a lot better. ... Hopefully, we can continue to do that this week.”

Freedom-McDowell rivalry renewed

On the other side of the county, a rivalry with even more tradition still is set to be played as scheduled today as Freedom hosts McDowell.