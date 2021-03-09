H.S. FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Three Burke teams start season 2-0 for 1st time in a decade

For prep football in Burke County, perhaps the most unusual season of all-time has defied the odds to also become one of the most successful.
For only the second time in the four-high school setup, which started in 2009, three local squads have started the year 2-0 as Draughn, East Burke and Freedom all roll into Week 3 unblemished.
The only other time that has happened since Draughn and Patton joined the varsity ranks was in 2011 when the Patriots started 5-0, the Wildcats 3-0 and the Cavaliers 2-0.
Individually, it is Freedom’s best start since 10-0-1 in 2014 — as the Patriots for the past five seasons have opened with losses to Shelby — and the best since 2012 for both Draughn, which started 3-0 that season, and East Burke, which began 2-0 that fall.
So, in this season delayed over six months courtesy of COVID-19, how have they done it?
While the teams have the aid of familiar foes given nearly exclusively conference-only schedules this year, the simple answer is old-school football.
Particularly in Week 2, running games came to the forefront as the Cavaliers racked up 431 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, Freedom found a rushing attack that was nonexistent in Week 1 for 190 yards and three scores (including two in the fourth quarter), and the Wildcats continued a steady ground game with 193 yards and two scores, similar to their Week 1 output.
Defenses also have stood tall, with East Burke allowing just 9.5 points per game so far, Draughn just 12 a night and Freedom only 15 points per contest.
It’s a recipe for success right from the playbooks of legendary local coaches like Jug Wilson, Danny Williams and Merlin Shull, producing results that surely would make them smile.
The pathway to 3-0
For the undefeated trio, the only thing 2-0 really means is a shot to make that 3-0. It doesn’t get any easier this week, although all three teams surely are feeling good going into the third games.
While EB is rolling and much-improved so far under new coach Derrick Minor, Patton is the defending winner of this in-county matchup, knocking off the Cavs 49-21 a season ago. The keys for the Cavs won’t change any, however, with a ball-control gameplan looking likely again.
Draughn has the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference matchup of the week, playing host to Bunker Hill. The Bears enter the game 1-1, with the loss coming to clear-cut league favorite Hibriten in Week 1. Bunker has been a bit of a thorn in Draughn’s side of late, winning each of the last two matchups, including a one-point victory a season ago.
And Freedom has to travel to face preseason conference favorite Alexander Central, though that projection certainly has come into question early in the year. The Cougars are 0-2, having lost to nonconference South Iredell, 7-2, in Week 1 before dropping their Northwestern 3A/4A opener to Watauga in Week 2, 21-7, possibly re-establishing the two-time defending league champion Pioneers as the favorite. The Pats have won this matchup two straight seasons, including in thrilling fashion, 46-42, last season in Morganton.
Patton shows improvement, too
While Patton hasn’t joined its Burke brethren in the win column yet this spring, the improvement the Panthers showed from a dismal Week 1 loss at Foard to a much stronger effort versus Draughn last weekend is worth noting.
After scoring just six points against the Tigers, PHS more than tripled its output against a stout Wildcat defense, getting its first passing TD of the year from Kalen Byrd to Waylon Rutherford and adding two more scores on the ground from Byrd and DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez.
While EB represents another tough challenge this week, it’s a series Patton leads, 6-5, all-time.
‘Mud’ sets 1 record, eyes another
By his standards, Freedom senior wide receiver Desmond Caldwell’s performance in last week’s win versus Hickory was a little quiet, but his three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown were very significant overall.
The yardage was enough to help him overtake former Patriot Khris Gardin for the county career record of 2,512, while the score means he needs just two to tie and three to break the same player’s county career record of 32 in that category. The matchup at Alexander Central — a team against which the two best performances of his career have come — awaits this week.
“Desmond is a kid who you just attach yourself to,” said first-year FHS coach Justin Hawn. “He’s just such a great kid to be around. He grinds every day. He’s the kind of kid at practice you want because he is going to go 100 miles per hour, no matter what.
“It’s a credit to his dedication, his effort and his talent.”
