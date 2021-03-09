H.S. FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Three Burke teams start season 2-0 for 1st time in a decade

For prep football in Burke County, perhaps the most unusual season of all-time has defied the odds to also become one of the most successful.

For only the second time in the four-high school setup, which started in 2009, three local squads have started the year 2-0 as Draughn, East Burke and Freedom all roll into Week 3 unblemished.

The only other time that has happened since Draughn and Patton joined the varsity ranks was in 2011 when the Patriots started 5-0, the Wildcats 3-0 and the Cavaliers 2-0.

Individually, it is Freedom’s best start since 10-0-1 in 2014 — as the Patriots for the past five seasons have opened with losses to Shelby — and the best since 2012 for both Draughn, which started 3-0 that season, and East Burke, which began 2-0 that fall.

So, in this season delayed over six months courtesy of COVID-19, how have they done it?

While the teams have the aid of familiar foes given nearly exclusively conference-only schedules this year, the simple answer is old-school football.