H.S. FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Draughn set for new foe at home; Freedom gets familiar one on the road

As for Freedom (5-4), the focus is quite a bit clearer. The Patriots get another crack at Hibriten, to whom they lost, 42-14, on Oct. 1 in the teams’ Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener in Morganton. But it was a tale of two halves as FHS fell behind 35-0 by halftime before holding a 14-7 edge in the second half.

The Panthers’ triple-option offense was a challenge for the normally reliable Patriot defense, racking up 395 yards (296 rushing) behind quarterback Coby Wilson, but costly turnovers also fueled the large early deficit, including a couple special teams giveaways.

“Anything we could have done wrong, we did wrong in the first half, and a lot of it in the first quarter,” said Freedom second-year head coach Justin Hawn. “We came out, and I think we were a little too excited and a little too jacked up and really just made a lot of stupid mistakes on offense, defense and special teams. And that’s what happens. They laid it on us and they took advantage of those opportunities.