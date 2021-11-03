H.S. FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Draughn set for new foe at home; Freedom gets familiar one on the road

The Draughn football team’s playoff opponent will be its eighth first-time foe of the fall. Freedom, meanwhile, will see a squad it played a month ago in a 14th all-time meeting.
The No. 16 Wildcats will have the comforts of home for their first-round NCHSAA 1A West playoff game versus No. 17 Elkin while the No. 26 Patriots hit the road to take on No. 7 Hibriten in the 3A West bracket. Both games will kick off at 7:30 p.m. this Friday in Valdese and Lenoir.
The Buckin’ Elks will join Mount Airy, Hickory, Highland Tech, Polk County and new Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponents Mitchell, Rosman and Mountain Heritage as teams Draughn has debuted against this season. Add in the fact that the Wildcats hadn’t played the WHC’s Madison or Owen since 2012 — long before head coach Chris Powell or any of the DHS players arrived on campus — and the idea of playing an unfamiliar team in Elkin seems familiar.
“We are used to seeing teams that we’ve never seen before,” Powell said. “It’s got its advantages and disadvantages of playing a team like Elkin. We ain’t seen them, but they ain’t seen us. There’s good and bad on that from the fact that they don’t know a lot of what we do and how exactly we do it, but at the same time, we don’t know how they’re going to line up to it.
“But we’re excited for the opportunity to play, and especially to host a game.”
That chance came as a bit of surprise as Draughn (5-5) finished 17th in the NCHSAA’s new RPI rankings for 1A West, which would have made the Wildcats the first team to miss out on a home game. But Mountain Island Charter, which was fifth in those rankings, was disqualified from the state playoffs due to a recent on-field fight resulting in multiple ejections, sliding DHS up a spot.
Elkin comes into the game at 3-6 overall and tied for fourth in the Northwest 1A Conference at 2-4. Powell said the Elks now are led by backup quarterback Ryan Nance after losing starter Jackson Sturdivant in a loss to Starmount on Oct. 11.
Elkin was 3-2 going into that game but is on a five-game skid heading into the postseason.
“They’ll get in three backs with a tight end and a split receiver, they’ll get in a true four-wide receiver spread, so we’ve got to be versatile defensively to be able to stop the threats that they bring to the table,” Powell said. “They’ve got a receiver/running back — he’s basically an athlete — Raejay Hincher, No. 9, who’s a phenomenal athlete. He’s very agile and looks like a very strong kid. He’s a big threat on their offense and a young man we’ve really got to contain.”
Powell said his team’s best comparisons to Elkin are Avery County, a WHC team the Wildcats beat in Newland by a 42-22 margin on Sept. 24, and Madison, which fell in Valdese in Oct. 19’s league contest. But Powell noted that Elkin has a lot more size in the trenches to deal with.
As for Freedom (5-4), the focus is quite a bit clearer. The Patriots get another crack at Hibriten, to whom they lost, 42-14, on Oct. 1 in the teams’ Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener in Morganton. But it was a tale of two halves as FHS fell behind 35-0 by halftime before holding a 14-7 edge in the second half.
The Panthers’ triple-option offense was a challenge for the normally reliable Patriot defense, racking up 395 yards (296 rushing) behind quarterback Coby Wilson, but costly turnovers also fueled the large early deficit, including a couple special teams giveaways.
“Anything we could have done wrong, we did wrong in the first half, and a lot of it in the first quarter,” said Freedom second-year head coach Justin Hawn. “We came out, and I think we were a little too excited and a little too jacked up and really just made a lot of stupid mistakes on offense, defense and special teams. And that’s what happens. They laid it on us and they took advantage of those opportunities.
“The biggest thing for us is making sure we come out with good energy, but not out of control like we were a lot of times in the first matchup. We had poor eye discipline and were a little bit out of control, and that led to us missing tackles and missing assignments. So, the big thing is coming out with good energy and ready to fire off the ball, but not being out of control.”
Hawn said his team’s defense did a good job in practice of simulating Hibriten’s triple-option this week, and now both that unit and the Patriots’ offense must take advantage of their second chance to prove that the first result was a “fluke” with a ball-control style of play that worked quite well in last week’s NWC win over Alexander Central.
While it’s his first playoff game as a head coach, Hawn and the Patriots can rely on his extensive postseason experience as a former Shelby assistant, including against the Panthers (6-3), who were second in the NWC at 4-1 this season.
“You definitely pull a lot of experience. We got to coach in a lot of big playoff games. We’ll bring some ... learning emphasis from mistakes we made in the playoffs in the past or good things that we did. There’s an advantage to having that experience, and experience playing Hibriten. I coached against Hibriten twice in the western finals.
“So, I’m used to that. I know that environment. The kids having somebody who’s been in those experiences will help them.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.