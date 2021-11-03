H.S./LOCAL ROUNDUP: Freedom’s Deacon also headed to XC state

Freedom girls junior runner Katie Deacon placed third at the NCHSAA West cross country regionals on Saturday at Freedom Park, the second-highest individual finish among all Burke County athletes, in earning a qualifying spot into this weekend’s state championships.
State meets in all classifications will be held this Saturday at Ivey Redmon Park in Kernersville.
Deacon ran the 5k course in 19 minutes, 34 seconds to lead a Lady Patriots team that placed 14th at the 3A regional meet. At state, she joins a group of fellow Burke County runners that includes, as previously reported: Freedom’s Joseph Hover (3A boys), East Burke’s Meah Walsh and Patton’s Madison Clay (2A girls), Patton’s Vance Jones (2A boys) and the Draughn boys team of Reed Farrar, Ryan Williams, Andrew Albright, Grady Wooden, Blaine Blackwell, Tray Powell and Wonhee Kim.
EB’s Fulbright honored
East Burke football player Blane Fulbright this week was named the school’s winner of the Heisman high school scholarship presented by Acceptance Insurance. To apply, prep seniors playing at least one sport must have a cumulative weighted GPA of 3.0 or better and be a leader in his/her school and community.
Fulbright, a running back, this fall led the Cavaliers with a second straight season over 1,150 rushing yards and added a county-best 16 touchdowns.
State winners for the award, which each receive a $1,000 scholarship, were also set to be narrowed down this week, with national finalists announced Nov. 8.
Powell to coach MS ASG
Draughn fourth-year head football coach Chris Powell will be on the North Carolina staff for the Carolina Bowl, the middle school equivalent to the Shrine Bowl, pitting top fifth- through eighth-graders against their South Carolina counterparts over the final week of December at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium.
Powell will serve as offensive coordinator in the seventh-grade game. The N.C. head coach will be Bruce Clark, under whom Powell coached at Boiling Springs (S.C.). The duo was set to coach last season before games were canceled amid the pandemic.
“It’ll be Coach Clark’s first game on the sideline in I guess about eight years,” Powell said. “Getting the opportunity to coach with him again is something I’m very excited about.”
Peeler GCSAA ambassador
Morganton native Steve Peeler has been appointed to serve a two-year term that started this month as a grassroots ambassador for the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America to the United States Congress on environmental issues impacting the turf-grass industry.
Peeler has worked with MLB, NFL and Olympic host stadiums on field projects and returned to Burke County several years ago. Since returning, he also coached at Freedom and East Burke high schools as well as in American Legion junior baseball.
Foard tennis player 4-peats
Foard senior girls tennis player Alexis Wolgemuth made it four state titles in as many seasons Saturday at Burlington Tennis Center. After winning NCHSAA 2A doubles championships with two different partners as a freshman and sophomore, Wolgemuth added a 2A singles title last season before winning the 3A singles championship this fall.
She topped Carrboro’s Ella Strickler 7-6, 6-4 in the championship match.
Golfer shoots state-record 57
Macy Pate, a sophomore at Reagan High School in Winston-Salem, fired a 14-under par round of 57 last month at the Central Piedmont 4A Conference championship at the Bermuda Run West course in Advance.
Pate birdied 14 of 18 holes to break the NCHSAA scoring record. Bermuda Run West plays as a par-71 and was playing about 4,800 yards.
