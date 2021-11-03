H.S./LOCAL ROUNDUP: Freedom’s Deacon also headed to XC state

State winners for the award, which each receive a $1,000 scholarship, were also set to be narrowed down this week, with national finalists announced Nov. 8.

Powell to coach MS ASG

Draughn fourth-year head football coach Chris Powell will be on the North Carolina staff for the Carolina Bowl, the middle school equivalent to the Shrine Bowl, pitting top fifth- through eighth-graders against their South Carolina counterparts over the final week of December at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium.

Powell will serve as offensive coordinator in the seventh-grade game. The N.C. head coach will be Bruce Clark, under whom Powell coached at Boiling Springs (S.C.). The duo was set to coach last season before games were canceled amid the pandemic.

“It’ll be Coach Clark’s first game on the sideline in I guess about eight years,” Powell said. “Getting the opportunity to coach with him again is something I’m very excited about.”

Peeler GCSAA ambassador

Morganton native Steve Peeler has been appointed to serve a two-year term that started this month as a grassroots ambassador for the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America to the United States Congress on environmental issues impacting the turf-grass industry.