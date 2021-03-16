H.S. ROUNDUP: Both Freedom golf teams win as Bock, Fisher medalists

Alex Bock was an inch away from an eagle on his first hole of high school golf.
The rest of the day went pretty well too for the Freedom boys and girls golf teams, which opened the season by sweeping visiting squads Hickory and St. Stephens on Monday in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference nine-hole matches on the front nine at Mimosa Hills Golf Club.
Bock, a freshman, started at the par-4 fourth hole and tapped in from 1 inch for birdie. He ended his day at even-par 36 for boys medalist honors. His FHS teammates Brent Perkins shot 39, Braxton Reinhardt 44, Michael Cates 50 and Dylan Benfield 55 as the Patriots tallied a team score of 169 to easily top the Red Tornadoes (190) and Indians (194).
On the girls side, Freedom senior Christina Fisher was medalist with a 1-over score of 37. It was Fisher’s ninth straight individual win in league play dating back to the final match of her sophomore season.
The Lady Patriots’ Albany Bock and Anna Czarkowski also played well, shooting 39 and 43 respectively to help the reigning NWC champion to a team score of 129. (Hickory and St. Stephens did not record team scores.) Freedom’s Baila Hoke added a 53 and Grace Norris shot 58.
Both Freedom teams host Watauga at Mimosa Hills next Monday.
Witherspoon, Patton also win
The Patton girls also opened the season in winning fashion, both team-wise and individually, on Monday at Catawba Country Club in what was considered a nonconference match.
Sophomore Allie Witherspoon shot 48 for medalist honors, and the Lady Panthers totaled 158 as a team to top Hibriten (167) and Draughn (179). Also for the reigning Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference champion Lady Panthers, Katie Riebel shot 52 to tie for third place individually, Erin Wortman carded a 58, Aleea Wortman a 59 and Kailey Buchanan 60.
Draughn was led by Lindsay Hodge’s 54. Charis Hyde shot 62, and three other Lady Wildcats all shot 63. East Burke’s lone golfer, Shelby Huffman, shot 61.
Draughn hosts the NWFAC opener today at Silver Creek Golf Club.
LACROSSE
Marvin Ridge 17, Patton 5
The Panthers (5-5) ended the season with Monday’s first-round NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A state playoff road loss in Waxhaw. It was No. 12 seed Patton’s program-record fourth consecutive playoff appearance, but the Panthers fell to 0-7 all-time in the postseason.
Nick Corn scored two goals to lead Patton, Ben Stroud added a goal and an assist, and Destine Joseph and Anthony Hernandez both scored once. Goalkeeper Austin Ingram had 15 saves.
No. 5 Marvin Ridge (11-3) advances to play at No. 4 Lake Norman Charter (11-2) in the second round.
SOCCER
Hibriten 2, Patton 0
Patton opened the season Monday with a shutout loss in Lenoir, falling behind 2-0 by halftime.
“Very proud of the girls tonight,” said Patton coach Keith Scott. “(That was an) extremely physical game that we played through. We overcame adversity in the second half and played with a lot of heart.”
Patton’s home opener is Thursday against West Iredell at the Catawba River Soccer Complex.
SOFTBALL
Hibriten 8, Patton 0
The visiting Lady Panthers dropped Monday’s NWFAC opener at Hibriten despite a three-hit effort from Hailey Snodgrass in three at-bats. Patton’s Bridget Patrick (4 IP, 7 H, 6 R) took the loss.
POSTPONEMENTS
The East Burke at Draughn softball and girls soccer contests scheduled for Tuesday were postponed due to inclement weather, and both will now be played Friday.
Also, EB’s JV football home game versus Bunker Hill has been shifted up one day and will be played today.
