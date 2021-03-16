H.S. ROUNDUP: Both Freedom golf teams win as Bock, Fisher medalists

Alex Bock was an inch away from an eagle on his first hole of high school golf.

The rest of the day went pretty well too for the Freedom boys and girls golf teams, which opened the season by sweeping visiting squads Hickory and St. Stephens on Monday in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference nine-hole matches on the front nine at Mimosa Hills Golf Club.

Bock, a freshman, started at the par-4 fourth hole and tapped in from 1 inch for birdie. He ended his day at even-par 36 for boys medalist honors. His FHS teammates Brent Perkins shot 39, Braxton Reinhardt 44, Michael Cates 50 and Dylan Benfield 55 as the Patriots tallied a team score of 169 to easily top the Red Tornadoes (190) and Indians (194).

On the girls side, Freedom senior Christina Fisher was medalist with a 1-over score of 37. It was Fisher’s ninth straight individual win in league play dating back to the final match of her sophomore season.

The Lady Patriots’ Albany Bock and Anna Czarkowski also played well, shooting 39 and 43 respectively to help the reigning NWC champion to a team score of 129. (Hickory and St. Stephens did not record team scores.) Freedom’s Baila Hoke added a 53 and Grace Norris shot 58.

Both Freedom teams host Watauga at Mimosa Hills next Monday.