H.S. ROUNDUP: Cavs soccer falls in OT

The Lady Patriots (5-12, 0-6 NWC 3A/4A) opened the second half of league action Wednesday at home and won the first set but couldn’t sustain the momentum, falling 25-19, 18-25, 21-25, 9-25. No individual statistics were available.

TENNIS

W. Lincoln 9, EB 0

The Lady Cavaliers (3-5, 3-3 CVAC 2A) were swept to end the regular season Tuesday in Icard. No set scores were available.

POSTPONEMENTS

Wet weather Wednesday and Thursday led to six contests across Burke County being rescheduled or canceled.

In girls tennis, Freedom’s home match versus Alexander Central was moved to next Thursday (Oct. 14). Draughn’s match at Mountain Heritage was pushed from Thursday to Monday, and Patton’s match at home Thursday with Brevard was postponed with a potential makeup date yet to be determined.

Patton’s soccer match at Polk County shifted from Wednesday to next Tuesday (Oct. 12). Draughn’s WHC 1A/2A girls golf championship match at Sugar Mountain was postponed Thursday and will be held either Monday or Tuesday. And in JV football, Freedom’s home game versus South Caldwell was pushed from Thursday to Monday, while EB's game at Bunker Hill was canceled.

