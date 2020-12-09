H.S. ROUNDUP: Clay leads Lady Panthers XC to another win

CLAREMONT — Both the Patton boys and girls cross country teams were victorious Tuesday in a four-team Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference meet hosted by Bunker Hill.

Both Foard teams placed second, with Bunker in third and the West Caldwell boys placing fourth. (West doesn’t have a girls team.)

Lady Panthers junior Madison Clay torched the field again, recording a 5k time of 21:05.71 and winning by over 6 minutes. It was both Clay and the Lady Panthers’ fourth triumph in as many meets so far. PHS’ girls also got strong runs from Melia Carswell (fourth), Sarah Browning (sixth), Georgia Wood (seventh) and Juli Stewart (11th).

The Patton boys’ winning effort was led by junior Vance Jones (18:44.00), who now has two runner-up individual marks plus a win in three meets this fall. Gabe Maksoud finished third, Caden Clontz was seventh, Austin McGuire eighth and Daniel Chandler 11th to round out the teams totals. PHS also got top-15 showings from Nick Corn and Connor Rudisill.

Four more events moved

Tuesday’s other NWFAC 2A four-team cross country meet, set to include East Burke and Draughn and be hosted by West Iredell, was postponed until Friday.