H.S. ROUNDUP: County tennis players out early at regionals

Each of Burke County’s qualifiers for the NCHSAA West Regional girls tennis individual tournaments had short stays on Friday.

In the 1A portion of the event held at Elkin Municipal Park, Draughn’s Katie Cozort was the closest to gaining a first-round win. She led early but lost in three close sets in the round of 16 in singles play, 6-3, 4-6, 5-7. Her Lady Wildcats teammate Maddison Powell also dropped her singles opening-round match, 3-6, 2-6.

At the 3A event at Hickory City Park and 2A event at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs respectively, Freedom’s Ellie Deacon and Patton’s Faith Webb both lost by 0-6, 0-6 scores.

East Burke’s doubles squads of Taylor Bostain/Zoie Smith and Braelyn Stilwell/Marabeth Huffman were also in 2A action; no results were available.

The two-day events concluded Saturday. The top four from each regional advanced to state this Friday and Saturday.

SOCCER

Patton 7. Draughn 0

The host Panthers (13-3-1) ran their win streak to five games as they blanked the Wildcats (0-11) on Thursday in nonconference action.