H.S. ROUNDUP: County tennis players out early at regionals

Each of Burke County’s qualifiers for the NCHSAA West Regional girls tennis individual tournaments had short stays on Friday.
In the 1A portion of the event held at Elkin Municipal Park, Draughn’s Katie Cozort was the closest to gaining a first-round win. She led early but lost in three close sets in the round of 16 in singles play, 6-3, 4-6, 5-7. Her Lady Wildcats teammate Maddison Powell also dropped her singles opening-round match, 3-6, 2-6.
At the 3A event at Hickory City Park and 2A event at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs respectively, Freedom’s Ellie Deacon and Patton’s Faith Webb both lost by 0-6, 0-6 scores.
East Burke’s doubles squads of Taylor Bostain/Zoie Smith and Braelyn Stilwell/Marabeth Huffman were also in 2A action; no results were available.
The two-day events concluded Saturday. The top four from each regional advanced to state this Friday and Saturday.
SOCCER
Patton 7. Draughn 0
The host Panthers (13-3-1) ran their win streak to five games as they blanked the Wildcats (0-11) on Thursday in nonconference action.
Eliseo Ramirez was one of three Patton players with two goals, also supplying one assist in the win. Aid Castro and Collin Callahan each added a pair of goals, Brandon Uribe had one goal and Xavier Bernabe finished with a team-high three assists. Patton goalkeepers Connor Webb and Anthony Ramirez (four saves) combined for the shutout.
It was the Panthers’ first of three consecutive home matches to end the regular season as they host Chase on Monday and Hendersonville on Wednesday. State playoff pairings will be released this Friday (Oct. 29), and the first round is the following Monday (Nov. 1).
JV FOOTBALL
W. Lincoln 22, EB 16
The JV Cavaliers (2-5, 1-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) lost by a touchdown Thursday in Lincolnton.
East Burke’s Levi Coble rushed 16 times for a team-high 73 yards and a touchdown, adding a pair of two-point conversions, while Caden Buff added 63 yards and a TD on the ground in nine attempts. Cannon Morrison added 43 yards from scrimmage (29 rushing).
The EB defense was led by Barger Shook (nine tackles, one for loss), Gavon Franklin (seven tackles), Kolby Byrd (five tackles, two for loss), Hayden Parker (five tackles, one for loss) and Diego Ramos (four tackles, fumble recovery).
Watauga 26, Freedom 8
The JV Patriots (2-3, 2-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) fell Thursday in Boone, getting their only touchdown from Tiras Walker on the receiving end. Jaiden Belin paced the Freedom ground attack, and Kaleb Greene (interception), Gavin Garnes, Julius Reid Surratt and Nathan Putt led the defense.
