H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn boys swimming opens with win

ASHEVILLE — The Draughn boys swimming team opened their season Saturday at the Buncombe County Aquatic Center, winning a dual meet over Owen, 85-60.

The Lady Wildcats fell to host Owen, 74-37.

Trey Jensen (50 freestyle, 24.94; 100 breaststroke, 1:15.40) and Jake Hudson (200 individal medley, 2:24.43; 500 freestyle, 5:53.90) led the Wildcats with two individual event wins. Brady Carswell (200 freestyle, 2:42.61) was the other individual event winner.

Jensen, Hudson and Carswell also joined William Abernathy on the winning 200 medley (2:01.43) and 200 freestyle (1:50.88) relays.

Rhyannon Reasoner led the Lady Wildcats with two event wins in the 500 free (6:44.33) and 100 back (1:13.79) with Sarah Mull (200 IM, 2:52.88) and Gigi Smith (100 fly, 1:14.78) also picking up an event win.

WRESTLING

Freedom swept at tri

The Patriots participated in a quad match Monday night at Newton-Conover, falling versus the Red Devils 58-21 as well as to South Caldwell 48-34 and Davie County 59-12.

Fredy Vicente Perez (285 pounds) completed the only perfect 3-0 night for Freedom (0-6), winning via pin twice — once in just 33 seconds — and once via forfeit.

Winning twice each were Jeulenea Khang (106; two second-period pins), Davion Lowdermilk (126; first- and third-period pins) and Tavion Dula (132; decision, forfeit).

