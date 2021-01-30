H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn boys wins 1st league swim title since ’13

LENOIR — The Draughn boys swim team broke through on Friday after two straight runner-up finishes to win the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference championship meet held at Lenoir Aquatic & Fitness Center.

It’s the Wildcat boys first league title since they were members of the CVAC 2A in 2013, capping a run of three titles in four years in that league. Draughn had finished runner-up in the SMAC 2A/3A once (2014) as well as the last two years in the NWFAC 2A since then.

The title caps an impressive run for Burke County swim teams in the NWFAC 2A. County teams won six of the eight total boys and girls titles since the league started in 2017-18, and DHS’ win meant all three county boys teams won the title once in the last four years.

The Wildcats (350 points) easily outdistanced runner-up Hibriten (243). East Burke (230) was third and Patton (202) fourth. Hibriten (294) won the girls portion, relegating Patton (270) to a close second-place finish after three straight league crowns. Draughn (238) was third and EB (210) fourth.