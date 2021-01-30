H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn boys wins 1st league swim title since ’13

LENOIR — The Draughn boys swim team broke through on Friday after two straight runner-up finishes to win the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference championship meet held at Lenoir Aquatic & Fitness Center.
It’s the Wildcat boys first league title since they were members of the CVAC 2A in 2013, capping a run of three titles in four years in that league. Draughn had finished runner-up in the SMAC 2A/3A once (2014) as well as the last two years in the NWFAC 2A since then.
The title caps an impressive run for Burke County swim teams in the NWFAC 2A. County teams won six of the eight total boys and girls titles since the league started in 2017-18, and DHS’ win meant all three county boys teams won the title once in the last four years.
The Wildcats (350 points) easily outdistanced runner-up Hibriten (243). East Burke (230) was third and Patton (202) fourth. Hibriten (294) won the girls portion, relegating Patton (270) to a close second-place finish after three straight league crowns. Draughn (238) was third and EB (210) fourth.
Draughn’s winning effort was led by senior Jaxon Smith, who won the boys 100 free by nearly 8 seconds (48.79), the 100 back (55.33) by more than 12 seconds and keyed equally dominant efforts in wins in the 200 medley relay (1:55.20) and 400 free relay (3:53.67) while teaming with Sean Owens, Jake Hudson and Trey Jensen. Hudson, a junior, won the boys 200 IM (2:18.65).
Patton’s boys wins came via sophomore Coley Welch (boys 50 free, 24.12; 100 breast, 1:07.31) as well as the 200 free relay (1:52.40 ) of Welch, Eli Roscoe, Alex Propst and Jackston Brown.
The Lady Panthers won six events, including two apiece individually from Caroline Lucas (200 free, 2:05.65; 100 free, 58.56) and Kadira McClure (50 free, 25.88; 100 breast, 1:12.27). Both also joined Emma and Ellie Sacchetti on the winning 200 medley (2:03.62) and 200 free (1:49.87) relays.
The Lady Wildcats won four events, led by sophomore dual winner Rhyannon Reasoner (500 free, 6:19.61; 100 back, 1:08.95). Georgia Goulding won the 100 fly (1:04.59) and those two plus Gigi Smith and Abby Wood claimed the 400 free relay (4:13.74).
EB did not claim any event, but the boys nabbed three runner-up spots (Robbie Stringfield, 100 back; Landon Lennex, 200 IM; 400 free relay) and the girls collected two third-place finishes individually (Gracie Hall, 100 free; Dessie Maiella, 100 back).
All three teams head to the 1A/2A West Regional this Friday at Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatic Center.
LACROSSE
BOYS
Patton 11, St. Stephens 8
The Panthers (2-0) won Friday in Hickory in a matchup postponed 24 hours due to wet field conditions.
Ben Stroud led Patton with six goals and two assists, Nick Corn added two goals and two assists, Trevor Connelly two goals and Orlando Ricardo one goal. Goalkeeper Austin Ingram posted five saves, and Riley Whisnant had 10 faceoff wins.
“Brennen Nance, Dylan Lail, Kamden Stephens and Max Short played superb defense,” PHS coach Eric Shehan said. “Overall it was a great team effort for the win.”
GIRLS
St. Stephens 22, Patton 2
The Lady Panthers (0-1) fell in Friday’s road opener. Juniors Sara Griggs and Bailey Tallent scored once apiece, Griggs going coast to coast in the first half and Tallent tacking on a second-half goal.
"Sara and Bailey both took the draws (the girls game's equivalent to faceoffs) for the team and did well," PHS coach Carl Schilkowsky said. "They are our fastest players, and their speed gives them opportunities to shoot. The girls played hard, they worked hard and we understand we still have to get better. I’m proud of the team. This was just our third game in our two seasons now."
Senior Keirra Stephens (five) and sophomore Bailey Burleson (four) combined for nine saves in goal for the Lady Panthers.
SOCCER
W. Caldwell 3, Patton 2
Patton (1-1) led 1-0 on a 30th-minute Jacob Hammons goal and was tied 2-2 after an Anthony Hernandez 55th-minute score from 20 yards out off an assist from Xavier Bernabe, but couldn’t quite pull through Friday in Gamewell.
Panthers coach Keith Scott called it an “unfortunate outcome to a game we controlled most of the night.” PHS had nine shots on goal to West eight’s, and West had three corner kicks to Patton’s two.
Hibriten 9, EB 0
The Cavaliers (0-2) were blanked again Thursday in Lenoir in a reschedule contest from Monday that then also switched venues. (Hibriten will now visit EB on Feb. 17.) EB trailed 6-0 by the half en route to the mercy-rule outcome. No more details were available.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.