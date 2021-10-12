H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn girls golf celebrates first league title in 10 years

SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The Draughn girls golf team won Monday’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference Tournament match at Sugar Mountain Golf Club, capping a fall in which it won seven of the eight league matches and tied atop the team standings in the other one with a first championship in 10 years.
The Lady Wildcats were led in the 18-hole finale by Lindsey Hodge’s round of 88, while teammates Gigi Smith shot 100, Laney Hodge 103 and Sarah Mull 115. Draughn (291) topped Avery County in the team race by 18 strokes on Monday.
Lindsey Hodge and Smith were both named all-conference as well as all-tournament as Draughn won its first title since the claiming the former Burke County girls golf league in the fall of 2011.
“I am very proud of these young ladies for all the effort they gave this season,” Draughn coach Chris Treadway said. “As a team, they continually improved their score from match-to-match, which is rewarding for the work they put in at practice. They not only improved their ability to swing a golf club, but more impressive was how they learned to navigate a golf course and place themselves in better scoring opportunities with their shot selections.
“Lindsey had an outstanding season and recorded some great scores. She was the longest off the tee of any other competitor in the conference, and some of the shots she made this season were amazing. It was a fun season, and I am very proud of what they accomplished.”
Monday’s medalist was Mitchell's Ivy Young (83). Kiera Johnson from Owen was named WHC 1A/2A golfer of the year.
Draughn capped the regular season late Tuesday with a nonconference match versus host Hibriten as well as county foe Patton at Cedar Rock Country Club.
SOCCER
Freedom 1, Alexander Central 0
The Patriots (7-5-3, 3-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) were victorious Monday in Taylorsville to finish the first half of league play above .500. Freedom’s Rene Bustamante scored the lone goal of the match.
“Tough fight from our boys tonight,” Freedom coach Danny Miller said. “We started the game off less than optimal, but we managed to get reorganized and put a point on the board. The goal was a fantastic finish from Rene.”
Avery Co. 7, Draughn 0
The Wildcats (0-7, 0-5 WHC 1A/2A) were blanked Monday in Newland. No more details were available.
VOLLEYBALL
Ashe Co. 3, Freedom 0
The Lady Patriots (5-14, 0-7 NWC 3A/4A) lost Monday in West Jefferson, 23-25, 16-25, 11-25. No more details were available.
TENNIS
Draughn 7, Mtn. Heritage 2
The Lady Wildcats (5-3, 4-2 WHC 1A/2A) won Monday in Burnsville to wrap up the league’s sole 1A dual-team state playoff berth.
Singles winners were No. 1 Katie Cozort (10-2), No. 2 Regan Winkler (10-2), No. 3 Maddison Powell (10-5) and No. 4 Brianna Nations (10-4). Draughn then swept doubles with wins via No. 1 Cozort/Powell (8-0), No. 2 Winkler/Nations (8-1) and No. 3 Jenna Coffey/Abby Humphries (8-3).
Watauga sweeps Freedom
The Lady Patriots (0-9 NWC 3A/4A) were swept 6-0 and 6-0 in a singles-only doubleheader Monday in Boone. No set scores were available.
JV FOOTBALL
Freedom 8, S. Caldwell 0
The host JV Patriots (2-1, 2-0 NWC 3A/4A) stayed perfect in league action Monday as Jaiden Belin broke loose for a long run on the game’s lone touchdown before Kayden Lytle added the two-point conversion run.
Belin, Daqari Kanipe, Julius Reid Surratt and Gavin Garnes led the Freedom defensive effort, said coach Justin Hawn.
