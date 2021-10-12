H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn girls golf celebrates first league title in 10 years

SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The Draughn girls golf team won Monday’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference Tournament match at Sugar Mountain Golf Club, capping a fall in which it won seven of the eight league matches and tied atop the team standings in the other one with a first championship in 10 years.

The Lady Wildcats were led in the 18-hole finale by Lindsey Hodge’s round of 88, while teammates Gigi Smith shot 100, Laney Hodge 103 and Sarah Mull 115. Draughn (291) topped Avery County in the team race by 18 strokes on Monday.

Lindsey Hodge and Smith were both named all-conference as well as all-tournament as Draughn won its first title since the claiming the former Burke County girls golf league in the fall of 2011.

“I am very proud of these young ladies for all the effort they gave this season,” Draughn coach Chris Treadway said. “As a team, they continually improved their score from match-to-match, which is rewarding for the work they put in at practice. They not only improved their ability to swing a golf club, but more impressive was how they learned to navigate a golf course and place themselves in better scoring opportunities with their shot selections.