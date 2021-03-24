H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn girls soccer tops Patton for 1st time ever

Senior captain and Lees-McRae College commit Haley Lowman scored the winning goal in the final 5 minutes of regulation Tuesday night at the Catawba River Soccer Complex as the Draughn girls soccer team defeated county and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference rival Patton for the first time ever, 2-1.
Draughn (1-1 NWFAC) had lost each of the last nine meetings since a tie early in the 2012 season, PHS’ only previous blemish in the head-to-head series.
Lowman also assisted on the Lady Wildcats’ first-half goal, scored by freshman Ambria Blalock, and converted defender Yadira Casteron and goalkeeper Ada Caballero (11 saves) came up big down the stretch in the victory.
Casteron, typically a striker, was asked to help on the defensive end due to injuries, Draughn coach Jamie Ward said.
“We had two defensive starters go down in the first 10 minutes against Hibriten (in last week’s opener), and so we’re having to play freshmen where they have never played,” Ward said. “It’s a balance and a juggling act, but some of these girls have worked with us for three years, and it is starting to really pay off. They’re making connections. It’s so much fun to watch them play.”
Blalock’s 6th-minute score held up until early in the second half, when Maria Mateo lofted a shot over Caballero after taking an assist from Ellie Sacchetti to knot the score.
Patton (1-2 NWFAC) got a few more good looks at the net, but Casteron helped thwart each attempt.
“We asked (Casteron) to play in our defensive backfield,” Ward said. “She didn’t complain or ask any questions. She just wants to contribute and she ended up saving the day.”
Lowman pounded home the game-winner from the right side of the attack.
“Haley is one of the most humble players I have ever coached,” Ward added. “She’s an athlete, she’s a leader on and off the field. We just have to tell her to take a shot because she will just pass it. She wants no glory, she just wants to play and build her team and teammates up. So we’ve told her for three years to take the shot, and she’s finally taking the shots.”
Both teams put 12 shots on goal, and Patton had seven corner kicks to Draughn’s two.
EB 2, W. Iredell 1 (OT)
Trailing 1-0 at halftime Tuesday night in Statesville, the Lady Cavaliers got a pair of goals from Meah Walsh to pull through and start the season with a second league victory in many days.
East Burke (2-0 NWFAC) evened the score with a Walsh second-half goal, then Walsh tallied the game-winner in the first of two 10-minute overtime sessions. Alia Castrejon and Abigail Wall supplied an assist each for the Lady Cavs, while Chloe Cook (eight saves) recorded a second consecutive shutout.
SOFTBALL
EB 5, W. Iredell 2
The visiting Lady Cavaliers (1-1 NWFAC) never trailed after a trio of third-inning runs Tuesday and tacked on an insurance run apiece in the sixth and seventh.
EB was led at the plate by Allie Cooke (3 for 3, walk, run) and Madyson Johnson (2 for 3, walk, triple, two RBIs) as well as Kaylee Paige and Kayleigh Icard, who both finished 2 for 4 and scored a run. Icard went the distance in the circle for the win, scattering eight hits while striking out six and walking just one.
TENNIS
Draughn 6, Freedom 3
The host Wildcats (1-2) claimed singles win Tuesday from No. 2 Corey Powell (6-2, 6-0), No. 4 Ryker Suchocki (6-0, 6-0), No. 5 Aiden Hunt (6-4, 7-5) and at the No. 6 match (name not available). In doubles, No. 2 Powell/Brody Wright won 8-0 and No. 3 Hunt/Ryan Williams won 8-5. Winners’ names were unavailable for Freedom (0-2).
Hibriten 7, Patton 2
Patton (2-1, 0-1 NWFAC) suffered its first loss in Tuesday’s league opener in Lenoir despite wins from Charlie Gessner at No. 1 singles (6-3, 6-4) as well as Om Shah/Coley Welch at No. 3 doubles (8-4).
