H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn girls soccer tops Patton for 1st time ever

Patton (1-2 NWFAC) got a few more good looks at the net, but Casteron helped thwart each attempt.

“We asked (Casteron) to play in our defensive backfield,” Ward said. “She didn’t complain or ask any questions. She just wants to contribute and she ended up saving the day.”

Lowman pounded home the game-winner from the right side of the attack.

“Haley is one of the most humble players I have ever coached,” Ward added. “She’s an athlete, she’s a leader on and off the field. We just have to tell her to take a shot because she will just pass it. She wants no glory, she just wants to play and build her team and teammates up. So we’ve told her for three years to take the shot, and she’s finally taking the shots.”

Both teams put 12 shots on goal, and Patton had seven corner kicks to Draughn’s two.

EB 2, W. Iredell 1 (OT)

Trailing 1-0 at halftime Tuesday night in Statesville, the Lady Cavaliers got a pair of goals from Meah Walsh to pull through and start the season with a second league victory in many days.