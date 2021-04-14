H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn soccer hangs tough but falls vs. 1st-place Hibriten

Cierra Lail led the way for the Panthers at the plate with a home run, walk, three runs and two RBIs. Emma Grindstaff doubled and drove in a team-best three runs, Kadence Clontz added two singles and a run and Hailey Snodgrass singled and scored twice. Emily Shuping singled and walked, and Bridget Patrick scored a run.

Shuping struck out a pair and allowed one earned run on seven hits and two walks in the complete-game win.

Hibriten 11, Draughn 1 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Wildcats (5-3 NWFAC) couldn’t carry over the momentum from Monday’s key win as they were swept for the season by unbeaten Hibriten, falling in run-rule fashion at home Tuesday.

Draughn’s lone run came via a line-drive home run off the bat of senior Chloe Gary in the bottom of the fourth. Hibriten scored three runs in the first, one in the third, two in the fourth and five in the fifth off two homers.

Bunker Hill 4, EB 3

The host Lady Cavaliers (3-5 NWFAC) plated a run in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the sixth but couldn’t quite rally from an early 4-0 hole on Tuesday.