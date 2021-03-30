H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn softball edges rival EB in 8 innings

Crouch (run, stolen base) and Dakota Melancon (two RBIs) each added two hits for Draughn with Chloe Gary adding a fourth-inning RBI triple. Melancon also pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.

Paige (two RBI) and Hammack (two SBs, run) led EB with three and two hits, respectively, while Foxx and Allie Cooke each scored two runs. Foxx and Cooke scored runs as Kayleigh Icard reached on a third-inning error. Icard took the loss in four innings from the circle before being relieved by Paige (3 2/3 IP, 2 K).

“We had no errors and hit the ball. We just did the best we could,” said Lady Cavs coach Mark Hildebran.

McDowell 6, Freedom 5

The Lady Patriots (0-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) remained winless but played their most competitive game of the year at home Monday.

Freedom led 1-0 through three innings when McDowell plated two runs apiece in the top of the fourth, fifth and sixth. FHS answered back with three in the fifth to tie it 4-4 and managed one run in the sixth to trail just 6-5. Both teams went scoreless in the seventh.