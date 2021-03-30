H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn softball edges rival EB in 8 innings

VALDESE — The rivalry between host Draughn and East Burke was renewed on the softball diamond Monday as the young squads battled for eight innings.
An RBI single by Katie Cozort settled the score, with Maddison Powell scoring the winning run in a 6-5 Lady Wildcats’ win in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play.
“We’re a young team, and they battled,” said Draughn coach Chris Cozort. “East Burke does a fantastic job, and we got that natural rivalry with girls playing together in the summer.”
Cozort finished 3 for 4 at the plate to lead the Wildcats (2-1), adding three RBIs and two runs including a sixth-inning RBI groundout to score courtesy runner Hailey Bright, giving Draughn a 5-4 lead headed to the seventh.
Grace Hammack led off the top of the seventh for the Lady Cavaliers (1-3) with a bunt single and a steal of second base before Destiny Brooks brought her home on an RBI single, tying the game up for a third time.
Danielle Foxx (hit by pitch) and Kaylee Paige (fielder’s choice) also got on base in hopes of gaining the lead, but both were caught on forceouts to end the half-inning.
The game looked to be heading toward another inning with two quick outs for Draughn in the eighth until Powell and Maddie Crouch both walked, setting up Cozort’s walk-off hit.
Crouch (run, stolen base) and Dakota Melancon (two RBIs) each added two hits for Draughn with Chloe Gary adding a fourth-inning RBI triple. Melancon also pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.
Paige (two RBI) and Hammack (two SBs, run) led EB with three and two hits, respectively, while Foxx and Allie Cooke each scored two runs. Foxx and Cooke scored runs as Kayleigh Icard reached on a third-inning error. Icard took the loss in four innings from the circle before being relieved by Paige (3 2/3 IP, 2 K).
“We had no errors and hit the ball. We just did the best we could,” said Lady Cavs coach Mark Hildebran.
McDowell 6, Freedom 5
The Lady Patriots (0-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) remained winless but played their most competitive game of the year at home Monday.
Freedom led 1-0 through three innings when McDowell plated two runs apiece in the top of the fourth, fifth and sixth. FHS answered back with three in the fifth to tie it 4-4 and managed one run in the sixth to trail just 6-5. Both teams went scoreless in the seventh.
The Lady Pats were led by Kelbony Clark (4 for 4, run, RBI, SB) and Jasmine Webb (2 for 3, two solo HRs, walk), while Kaitlyn Puett (two RBIs, SB), Madilynn Taylor (triple) and Sarah Armentrout (run) each went 1 for 4 and Haley Powell drew two walks.
SOCCER
Draughn 9, EB 1
Senior striker Haley Lowman went off for a career-best and Draughn program-record six goals Monday, notching a hat trick in each half in a lopsided home win over rival East Burke.
Alexia Diaz added two goals for the Lady Wildcats (2-1 NWFAC), and Ambria Blalock tacked on one goal as the hosts outshot EB by a 17-3 margin in the opening 40 minutes as they jumped to a 5-1 lead. Serenity Powell scored the lone goal for the Lady Cavs (2-1 NWFAC).
Patton 8, W. Caldwell 0
The Lady Panthers (2-2 NWFAC) got a career-high four goals and one assist from Kiera Robinson on Monday in Gamewell to win going away. Ellie Sacchetti added two goals and an assist, Leah Buckner and Maria Mateo had one goal apiece and Marissa Lor had one assist. Patton had 15 shots on goal and 12 corner kicks for the game to the Warriors’ none.
Freedom 3, McDowell 0
The Lady Patriots (3-1 NWC) rebounded from their first loss as they defeated the rival Titans at home Monday. Malia Withrow scored two goals for Freedom, Skylar Georges had a goal and an assist and Keyla Perez Rodriguez and Christena Rhone had an assist apiece. Kaylee Ollis had six saves in the shutout.
GOLF
Freedom earns another sweep
Both the Patriots boys and girls teams overcame host South Caldwell on Monday at Orchard Hills, moving both FHS teams to four wins versus as many opponents this season in three NWC matches.
The Freedom boys (152) won by 14 strokes, led by medalist Michael Cates’ even-par 36. Alex Bock, a freshman who won the first two events of his prep career individually, shot 38 to tie for second and maintain his season-long lead. Brent Perkins and Daniel Brackett also turned in strong results, both shooting 39.
Albany Bock snapped fellow FHS senior Christina Fisher’s 10-match NWC medalist streak spanning parts of three seasons, shooting 38 to lead the Pats (122) in a 34-shot triumph. Anna Czarkowski shot 40 and Fisher 44.
Patton girls win 4th straight
The Lady Panthers (162) edged Hibriten (165) again Monday at Cedar Rock to claim a fourth consecutive match to open the year and third in NWFAC play.
Patton’s Katie Riebel shared medalist honors with two other golfers after shooting 52. Teammate Allie Witherspoon was a stroke back with a 53, and Erin Wortman shot 57. Draughn (174) also got a 53 from its top golfer, Lindsey Hodge, while Addie Hart added a 61 and Gigi Smith a 62. East Burke’s Shelby Huffman shot 60.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.