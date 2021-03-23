H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn softball hangs 16 runs on Patton in 1st win

The Draughn softball team scored multiple runs in each of the first four innings Monday en route to a 16-8 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference road win at county rival Patton.
The Lady Wildcats (1-1 NWFAC) were led at the plate by Katie Cozort, who tallied four hits, including a double and triple, and by Dakota Melancon, whose three-hit outing included her team’s only home run.
Draughn also got three hits from senior infielder Chloe Gary (double) and two hits apiece from Maddie Crouch (double), Regan Winkler (double) and Brianna Nations.
Senior Kaylee Redwine went 3 for 4 with a double and homer, driving in a team-high four runs, scoring twice and stealing a base for the Lady Panthers (0-3 NWFAC).
Patton’s Meredith Kearson also doubled and homered, finishing with two RBIs and a run, while Jayla Gregg had two hits including a double, drove in a pair and scored once and Hailey Snodgrass (single, two walks) scored a pair of runs. Bridget Patrick (3 IP, 5 ER), Emily Shuping (IP, 2 ER, K) and Redwine (3 IP, 2 ER, K) split time in the circle for the hosts.
Draughn next hosts Foard on Thursday, while Patton visits West Caldwell.
Bunker Hill 15, EB 4 (6 inn.’s)
The Lady Cavaliers (0-1 NWFAC) led 2-0 thru 2½ innings in Monday’s season opener in Claremont, but the Bears scored multiple runs in the third through sixth, bookended by six in the third to take the lead for good and four in sixth to end it early via run rule.
East Burke managed 10 hits but stranded 11 on base in defeat.
The Lady Cavs were paced offensively by Allie Cooke (3 for 4, triple, SB, two runs, RBI), Danielle Foxx (2 for 4, double, run, RBI), Katherine Greene (2 for 2, walk, double, run), Taylor Bostain (2 for 4, RBI) Kayleigh Icard (1 for 2, double, walk) and Kaylee Paige (walk, RBI). Icard pitched all 5 2/3 innings.
EB played at West Iredell late Tuesday and hosts Hibriten today.
Alexander Central 11, Freedom 1 (6 inn.’s)
The Lady Patriots (0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) were also run-ruled in Taylorsville on Monday as the Cougars ended the contest early with six runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Freedom struck first as catcher Jasmine Webb reached base and scored the team’s lone run in the opening half-inning. Shortstop Madilynn Taylor drew a walk, and Mikhayla Lingafelt had Freedom’s only hit. Lingafelt also pitched the whole way, 5 2/3 innings in all, striking out a pair.
SOCCER
Freedom 1, Alexander Central 0
The Lady Patriots (2-0 NWC) scored 4 minutes into Monday’s league road match, as Skylar Georges netted her third goal of the year off an assist by Malia Withrow, then made the slim lead hold up the rest of the way. Freedom goalkeeper Kaylee Ollis made three saves in her second straight shutout.
Freedom visits Watauga tonight.
EB 1, Bunker Hill 0
The Lady Cavaliers’ Kloie Grubbs scored in unassisted fashion in the first half, and keeper Chloe Cook posted five saves as East Burke (1-0 NWFAC) opened the season victorious on the road Monday.
GOLF
Freedom teams win again
The Patriots’ boys and girls teams defeated Watauga in an NWC dual match Monday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club, with the Freedom boys (168) winning by 37 strokes and the FHS girls (121) winning by 57.
Freshman Alex Bock again led the boys’ effort with medalist honors, shooting a 2-under par nine-hole score of 34. Teammates Brent Perkins added a 40, Michael Cates 45, Braxton Reinhardt 49 and Lawson Biggerstaff 50.
Seniors Albany Bock and Christina Fisher tied for girls individual honors after rounds of 40, and Anna Czarkowski was right behind them with a 41.
Freedom faces host South Caldwell early next week at Orchard Hills.
Patton girls win 3rd straight
The Lady Panthers won a third consecutive match to open the season, and second straight in NWFAC action, on Monday at River Oaks in Statesville.
Patton’s 158 total came courtesy of Allie Witherspoon (52), Katie Riebel (53) and Kailey Buchanan (53), while Aleea Wortman shot 59 and Erin Wortman 61.
Hibriten (163) was second in the team race and Draughn (171) third. The Lady Wildcats were led by Lindsey Hodge’s 54, while Charis Hyde shot 57 and Mattie Jensen 60. East Burke’s lone golfer, Shelby Huffman, also shot 60. Host West Iredell’s Kennedy Gaulding (50) was medalist.
The next NWFAC match is Thursday at Catawba Country Club.
TENNIS
County teams open season
Each of the four Burke County boys programs opened the season earlier than initially expected last week, with Patton’s 9-0 nonconference win at Freedom on Friday and East Burke’s 6-3 nonconference home win over Draughn on Wednesday highlighting the action to date.
The Panthers (2-0) also defeated McDowell last Wednesday, 6-3. Patton winners in that match included (in singles), No. 1 Charlie Gessner (8-0), No. 4 Nick Corn (8-0), No. 5 Om Shah (9-7) and No. 6 Coley Welch (8-5) plus the doubles teams of No. 1 Gessner/Corn (8-0) and No. 2 Braxton Mull/Ransom Vance (8-5).
Versus Freedom. Gessner won 6-2, 6-0; Corn won 6-1, 6-0; Mull won 7-5, 6-2; Vance won 6-0, 6-1; and Shah and Welch both won 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, Gessner/Corn won 6-0, 6-2; Mull/Vance won 6-0, 6-0; and Shah/Welch won 6-0, 6-1.
In EB’s victory, No. 1 Thomas Wentz won 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Davey Stamey won 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 Robbie Stringfield won 7-5, 4-6, 10-8; and No. 6 Landon Lennex won 6-0, 6-0. Draughn countered with win via No. 2 Corey Powell (6-3, 6-1) and No. 5 Ryan Williams (4-6, 6-4, 10-4). In doubles, EB’s Stamey/Chimoua Yang won 8-1 and Lennex/Schaffer Strong won 8-2, while Draughn’s Powell/Brody Wright won 8-0.
Draughn (0-2) also faced South Caldwell last Tuesday in its opener, falling 7-2 despite wins via Powell in singles (3-6, 6-2, 10-3) and Powell/Wright in doubles (8-5).
This week, Patton played at Hibriten and Freedom played at Draughn late Tuesday, and Patton visits Foard and Draughn returns the trip to Freedom on Thursday.
