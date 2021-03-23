H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn softball hangs 16 runs on Patton in 1st win

The Draughn softball team scored multiple runs in each of the first four innings Monday en route to a 16-8 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference road win at county rival Patton.

The Lady Wildcats (1-1 NWFAC) were led at the plate by Katie Cozort, who tallied four hits, including a double and triple, and by Dakota Melancon, whose three-hit outing included her team’s only home run.

Draughn also got three hits from senior infielder Chloe Gary (double) and two hits apiece from Maddie Crouch (double), Regan Winkler (double) and Brianna Nations.

Senior Kaylee Redwine went 3 for 4 with a double and homer, driving in a team-high four runs, scoring twice and stealing a base for the Lady Panthers (0-3 NWFAC).

Patton’s Meredith Kearson also doubled and homered, finishing with two RBIs and a run, while Jayla Gregg had two hits including a double, drove in a pair and scored once and Hailey Snodgrass (single, two walks) scored a pair of runs. Bridget Patrick (3 IP, 5 ER), Emily Shuping (IP, 2 ER, K) and Redwine (3 IP, 2 ER, K) split time in the circle for the hosts.

Draughn next hosts Foard on Thursday, while Patton visits West Caldwell.

Bunker Hill 15, EB 4 (6 inn.’s)