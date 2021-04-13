H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn softball nabs key win vs. Foard

VALDESE — The host Draughn softball team ran its win streak to three games by handling Foard on Monday, 8-6.

The victory lifted the Lady Wildcats (5-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) past Foard in the league standings and into a virtual tie with fellow two-loss squad Bunker Hill for the league’s second and final automatic state playoff berth.

Draughn was led at the plate by Brianna Nations (double, HR, two RBIs, two runs), Maddie Crouch (three hits including two doubles, three runs, RBI) and Katie Cozort (three hits including two doubles, two RBIs, two runs).

Winning pitcher Dakota Melancon added a hit and an RBI, as did Regan Winkler, and Bailey Bryant had a hit and scored a run.

Draughn faced league-leading Hibriten late Tuesday.

Patton 8, W. Caldwell 6

After a strong effort in their last game, the Lady Panthers (1-7 NWFAC) found the winner’s circle for the first time this season on Monday night in Gamewell. Patton never trailed but found itself tied 5-5 entering the seventh, when it scored three runs to pull out the win.