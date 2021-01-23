 Skip to main content
H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn sweeps Patton in swim meet
H.S. roundup

H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn sweeps Patton in swim meet

  • Updated
VALDESE — The Draughn swim teams swept county foe Patton in a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference dual meet Friday at the Valdese Aquatic Center, with the Wildcats boys winning 74-40 and the girls winning by a 59-45 margin.

Draughn logo - web ONLY

Draughn individual winners included Jake Hudson (boys 200 IM, 2:25.79; 500 free, 5:44.41), Jaxon Smith (boys 100 free, 48.56; 100 back, 55.15), Rhyannon Reasoner (girls 500 free, 6:26.67; 100 back, 1:11.09), Abby Wood (girls 200 free, 2:33.40), Sean Owens (boys 200 free, 2:22.36), Gigi Smith (girls 200 IM, 2:46.66) and Sarah Mull (girls 100 breast, 1:31.96).

The Wildcats also gained victories from the boys 200 medley and 200 free relays.

Patton’s wins came via Coley Welch (boys 50 free, 24.07; 100 breast, 1:08.93), Kadira McClure (girls 50 free, 26.15), Caroline Lucas (girls 100 fly, 1:04.20) and Emma Sacchetti (girls 100 free, 1:01.64).

PHS also nabbed the girls 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free relays.

Both teams next participate in the NWFAC 2A championship meet this Friday in Lenoir.

CROSS COUNTRY

Farrar takes 38th in state

Draughn junior Reed Farrar placed 38th out of 100 runners at the NCHSAA 2A boys cross country state championship 5k race at Ivey Redmon Park in Kernersville on Friday.

Farrar, the lone Burke County runner who qualified for state, posted a time of 17:55.31 while running in the latter “B” portion of the event. Each of the eight state finals races was divided into two parts to spread out runners with COVID-19 safety considerations in mind.

North Lincoln won both the boys and girls 2A team state titles, led by girls winner Angie Allen’s 2A state meet record (18:05.50). Winston-Salem Atkins senior Walter Sellers won the boys race in 15:40.86.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

