H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn tennis rallies past EB in doubles, wins 5-4

ICARD — The Draughn girls tennis team spoiled rival East Burke’s senior day on Monday, using a doubles rally to upend the host Lady Cavaliers by a 5-4 margin in nonconference play.

It was DHS’ second consecutive win, while EB suffered a second straight 5-4 loss to open the season.

The Lady Wildcats (2-2, 1-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) won just two singles matches and trailed 4-2. Draughn’s wins came via No. 1 Katie Cozort (6-1, 6-1) and No. 4 Kaitlyn Kincaid (6-2, 6-3), while EB (0-2) countered with singles wins from No. 2 Zoie Smith (6-3, 2-6, 10-6), No. 3 Braelyn Stilwell (6-1, 6-3), No. 5 Serenity Powell (6-4, 6-2) and No. 6 Marabeth Huffman (6-4, 7-5).

Draughn then swept doubles action, with victories from No. 1 Cozort/Maddison Powell (8-2), No. 2 Kincaid/Regan Winkler (8-1) and No. 3 Brianna Nations/Jenna Coffey (8-3).

Draughn next hosts Mountain Heritage on Sept. 21, while EB opens Catawba Valley 2A Conference play Thursday at home against Maiden.

Ashe Co. 7, Freedom 2