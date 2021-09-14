H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn tennis rallies past EB in doubles, wins 5-4

ICARD — The Draughn girls tennis team spoiled rival East Burke’s senior day on Monday, using a doubles rally to upend the host Lady Cavaliers by a 5-4 margin in nonconference play.
It was DHS’ second consecutive win, while EB suffered a second straight 5-4 loss to open the season.
The Lady Wildcats (2-2, 1-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) won just two singles matches and trailed 4-2. Draughn’s wins came via No. 1 Katie Cozort (6-1, 6-1) and No. 4 Kaitlyn Kincaid (6-2, 6-3), while EB (0-2) countered with singles wins from No. 2 Zoie Smith (6-3, 2-6, 10-6), No. 3 Braelyn Stilwell (6-1, 6-3), No. 5 Serenity Powell (6-4, 6-2) and No. 6 Marabeth Huffman (6-4, 7-5).
Draughn then swept doubles action, with victories from No. 1 Cozort/Maddison Powell (8-2), No. 2 Kincaid/Regan Winkler (8-1) and No. 3 Brianna Nations/Jenna Coffey (8-3).
Draughn next hosts Mountain Heritage on Sept. 21, while EB opens Catawba Valley 2A Conference play Thursday at home against Maiden.
Ashe Co. 7, Freedom 2
The Lady Patriots (0-2 NWC 3A/4A) fell Monday at home despite singles wins at the top of the ladder via No. 1 Emily Kania (6-1, 6-3) and No. 2 Ellie Deacon (6-3, 6-7, 10-6). Kania/Deacon also hung tough at No. 1 doubles but fell in a pro-set tiebreaker 8-7 (7-5).
Freedom hosts Watauga today.
VOLLEYBALL
Draughn 3, S. Caldwell 0
The Lady Wildcats (7-3, 3-1 WHC 1A/2A) swept the visiting Spartans in nonconference play Monday, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22.
Draughn was led statistically by Madison Powell (13 digs, 11 kills), Sara Walker (22 assists, nine digs), Addie Hart (20 digs), Bailey Bryant (11 digs, six kills, two aces), Mattie Jensen (14 digs), Bella Williams (10 blocks, seven kills) and Christon Carswell (six blocks).
The Draughn JV squad also won Monday (set scores not available) to remain undefeated.
DHS’ league match at Rosman was postponed from Tuesday to today.
Freedom 3, McDowell 0
The Lady Patriots (5-6) crept back closer to .500 by completing a season sweep of nonconference rival McDowell on the road Monday, 25-14, 25-19, 27-25. No individual statistics were available.
Freedom was paced by Savannah Mooney (25 assists, eight digs, six kills, ace), Ava Thomas (18 digs, seven kills), Sarah Armentrout (14 digs, nine kills, two aces), Brooke Barker (15 digs) and Caroline McRacken (seven kills, four digs, two blocks, ace).
Freedom opens league play today at home versus Hibriten.
Hibriten 3, EB 0
The Lady Cavaliers (1-10, 1-3 CVAC 2A) failed to start a win streak after breaking through late last week, losing to nonconference Hibriten on the road Monday, 25-13, 25-21, 26-24.
East Burke’s Catherine Hammack supplied 16 digs and two aces, Caroline Pruitt had six assists and six digs, Claire Cook had six assists and five digs, Reese Abernethy had seven digs and two aces and Trysten Hare added four kills.
In a 25-18, 25-23 JV Lady Cavs’ loss, Bree Winkler had eight digs, Addy Fortenberry six aces and Jordan Robinson two kills.
EB hosted Lincolnton late Tuesday and visits West Lincoln on Thursday.
SOCCER
EB 4, Maiden 1
The host Cavaliers (2-4-1, 1-0 CVAC 2A) scored twice in each half in claiming their league opener Monday.
Jonathan Garcia, Alexis Hernandez, Qwinton Hemphill and Landon Thorne scored a goal apiece for East Burke, and Bryant Lao, Ben Childres and Bryan Perez each had one assist. Goalkeeper Eduardo Sanchez supplied six saves in the winning effort.
EB visits Bandys today.
Patton 3, Polk Co. 2
The Panthers (5-1-1, 1-0 MF7 2A) never trailed Monday at the Catawba River Soccer Complex, picking up a pair of goals from Collin Callahan to take their conference opener.
Xavier Bernabe also scored a goal for Patton, Vance Jones added two assists and Alex Buckner had one assist. PHS goalkeeper Connor Webb tallied 14 saves. Patton outshot Polk by a 22-16 margin.
PHS next visits East Rutherford on Sept. 20.
Freedom 2, Chase 2
The Patriots (2-2-3) earned a tie at the Catawba River Soccer Complex on Monday after they had lost 3-2 at Chase to open the season. It was Freedom’s fourth straight non-losing result. No individual statistics were available.
FHS hosts McDowell today.
GOLF
Draughn wins 3rd straight
The Lady Wildcats (167) topped Avery County (178), the only other school to produce a team score, on Monday at Grassy Creek Golf Club in Spruce Pine to win their third straight match to open WHC 1A/2A play.
Draughn’s nine-hole team total came via Lindsey Hodge (53), Gigi Smith (56) and Laney Hodge (58), while Charis Hyde added a 59 and Sarah Mull a 66. Mitchell's Ivy Young was medalist with a 43.
DHS next plays today at Mountain Glen Golf Club in Newland.
Patton at Etowah Valley
Patton’s Allie Witherspoon carded an 86 and Katie Riebel a 99 as the school’s only two golfers on hand in a nonconference match hosted by Hendersonville on Monday. No other details were available.
Patton next plays Sept. 22 in a league match at Cleghorn Golf Club in Rutherfordton.
CROSS COUNTRY
EB girls win CVAC meet
The Lady Cavaliers (51) won Monday’s six-team CVAC 2A meet at Southside Park in Newton, topping second-place West Lincoln by 13 points. East Burke got contributing finishes toward their team total via Meah Walsh (second; 21:36.98), Mekenzie Harris (ninth), Piper Strong (11th), Kylie McFalls (17th) and Chloe Cook (18th).
The EB boys placed second as a team behind only Bandys, led by Jackson Spencer (sixth; 20:11.00), Caleb Johnson-White (10th), Jonathan Garcia (13th), Christopher Price (17th) and Austin Reynolds (18th). Finishing right behind were Marc Denton (19th) and Calvin Curtis (20th).
The Cavs are back in action in a league meet hosted by Bunker Hill on Sept. 20.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.