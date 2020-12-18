H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn volleyball sweeps Bunker Hill, moves to .500 again

VALDESE — The Draughn volleyball team moved back to .500 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with a sweep victory at home over Bunker Hill late Thursday, 25-14, 25-12, 25-9.

The Lady Wildcats (4-4 NWFAC) set the tone by opening the first set with a 12-2 run, then put the second set well out of reach with an 11-0 run and finished things off in a third set that featured a 9-0 spree for the hosts, who earned their second sweep of the Bears this fall.

“We’ve really been working on moving the ball around and playing the ball in a system,” said DHS coach Jamie Ward. “The girls really showed the practice that we’ve been putting in is paying off.”

Madison Powell led Draughn with 10 kills, many of them set up by Sara Walker (22 assists).

“We’ve been working together as a team more,” Powell said. “Sara has done very good this year since Chloe (Gary) has been our libero.”

Gary was solid on the defensive end of things for the Lady Wildcats, piling up 37 digs. She also scored the match point on an ace, one of 10 on the night for Draughn. Haygen Sigmon led in that category with five, including four in the second set as DHS got rolling from the service line.