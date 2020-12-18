H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn volleyball sweeps Bunker Hill, moves to .500 again

VALDESE — The Draughn volleyball team moved back to .500 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with a sweep victory at home over Bunker Hill late Thursday, 25-14, 25-12, 25-9.
The Lady Wildcats (4-4 NWFAC) set the tone by opening the first set with a 12-2 run, then put the second set well out of reach with an 11-0 run and finished things off in a third set that featured a 9-0 spree for the hosts, who earned their second sweep of the Bears this fall.
“We’ve really been working on moving the ball around and playing the ball in a system,” said DHS coach Jamie Ward. “The girls really showed the practice that we’ve been putting in is paying off.”
Madison Powell led Draughn with 10 kills, many of them set up by Sara Walker (22 assists).
“We’ve been working together as a team more,” Powell said. “Sara has done very good this year since Chloe (Gary) has been our libero.”
Gary was solid on the defensive end of things for the Lady Wildcats, piling up 37 digs. She also scored the match point on an ace, one of 10 on the night for Draughn. Haygen Sigmon led in that category with five, including four in the second set as DHS got rolling from the service line.
“I just found that on the back row, (Bunker Hill) couldn’t really pick up the balls that were deeper,” Sigmon said. “I kept on serving deeper, and it helped us gain points off the line.”
Bailey Bryant (seven) and Christon Carswell (six) racked up a few more kills for the Wildcats, who also got five apiece from Sigmon and Georgia Goulding (team-high six blocks). Alexis Crump (12) and Addie Hart (11) added double-digit digs for Draughn, with Mattie Jensen supplying eight more.
Watauga 3, Freedom 0
The Lady Patriots (0-10, 0-8 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) fell 7-25, 2-25, 14-25, on Thursday in a league makeup match Thursday in Boone after Wednesday’s mountain snow. No Freedom individual statistics were available. Freedom is now idle until Jan. 4 at Hickory.
SWIMMING
Draughn sweeps EB in opener
The 2020-21 season opened Friday night at the Valdese Aquatic Center for rivals Draughn and East Burke. The Wildcats dominated the action, sweeping the Cavaliers 72-45 (girls) and 85-68 (boys).
Draughn senior Jaxon Smith started off the event as part of the winning boys 200 medley relay (1:56.31) and set a new school record of 1:48.67 in the 200 freestyle. Smith also won the 100 backstroke (55.22) and was part of the first-place 400 freestyle relay (4:09.44).
Brady Carswell (100 free, 1:12.17) and Trey Jensen (50 free, 25.95) were the other individual winners for the Wildcats. Smith, Carswell and Jensen joined senior Sean Owens, Jake Hudson, Elias Phipps and Clay Davis on winning relays.
The Lady Wildcats were led by double-event winners Georgia Goulding, a senior, (50 free, 26.87; 100 free, 59.34), Abby Wood (200 free, 2:44.72; 100 fly, 1:24.67), Rhyannon Reasoner (500 free, 6:42.47; 100 back, 1:12.53) and Sarah Mull (200 IM, 2:58.43; 100 breast, 1:34.08).
Goulding, Reasoner and Mull joined GiGi Smith on the winning 200 medley relay (2:13.23) while Reasoner, Wood, Mull and Goulding all teamed up to win the 400 free relay (4:21.69).
Ariana Baquiax was the fourth DHS senior to start his final first meet. All were honored on Senior Night.
EB was led by wins from Landon Lennex (boys 200 IM, 2:24.06; 100 fly, 1:09.90) and Alex Lennex (boys 500 free, 5:40.75; 100 breast, 1:13.11).
The Lady Cavaliers gained a pair of second-place finishes apiece from Rachel Stephens (200 free, 100 free), Leena Brittain (200 IM, 100 fly) and Dessie Maiella (500 free, 100 back).
EB next visits Patton on Jan. 6 while Draughn hosts Hibriten on Jan. 8.
CROSS COUNTRY
Freedom back at virtual meet
The Patriots returned after an 11-day break to take part in an NWC 3A/4A virtual 5k on Friday at their newly resurfaced track. Neither Freedom squad fielded enough runners to register a team score, but both FHS teams had two runners inside the top 20 at the seven-team meet won by Watauga.
Junior Dalton Brittain (18:17.0) placed 13th and sophomore Colby Anderson (18:26.8) was 19th. For the girls, senior Lee Kania (22:05.0) was 13th and sophomore McKenna Carver (22:59.0) was 20th. Not far behind in the top halves of both fields were FHS boys runners Jalen Kee (19:46.0) and Miles Barnsback (20:09.0) and girls runners Scout Conrad (24:01.0) and Sheyla Hernandez (24:36.0).
“The kids did a good job,” FHS coach Robert McGimpsey said. “This was Miles' first official 5k ever, and he did a fine job.”
South Caldwell hosts the NWC 3A/4A championship meet on Jan. 6 just ahead of regionals Jan. 9.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
