H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn volleyball sweeps EB for 2nd straight win

VALDESE — After 12 years as conference rivals, Draughn and East Burke met on the volleyball court Monday night in an early-season nonconference matchup.
The host Lady Wildcats won in three sets, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15, to take a second straight victory and move over .500 early in the season.
Madison Powell provided early support in the opening set for Draughn (2-1) with a pair of kills to build leads of 10-4 and 11-7. Katherine Greene and Claire Cook answered with service aces for EB (0-3) in an effort to spark a rally, but Christon Carswell settled things with an ace as the Lady ’Cats gained a 1-0 advantage.
The second set saw the Lady Cavaliers jump to an early lead behind two blocks from Aubree Grigg and a Reese Abernethy ace. Draughn then came back to gain narrow leads of 10-9 and 12-11 before scoring 13 of the final 21 points to move within a set of victory.
Aces by Sara Walker (two), Bella Williams and Bailey Bryant dug EB into a third-set hole, and despite multiple blocks at the net by Grigg, EB could not recover.
Grigg led the Lady Cavs with five kills and five blocks with Abernethy and Catherine Hammack adding six digs apiece and Caroline Pruitt five assists. No DHS statistics were available.
Draughn also won the rivals’ JV matchup in two sets, 25-13, 25-15.
Darughn hosted Patton late Tuesday, and EB is back in action today at home versus Freedom.
Freedom 3, Wilkes Central 0
The Lady Patriots (1-3) avenged a season-opening home loss Monday in Wilkesboro, taking three close sets by scores of 27-25, 25-20 and 25-23. The win snapped a Freedom 24-match losing skid dating back 23 months to late September 2019. No FHS statistics were available.
SOCCER
Patton 3, EB 1
The visiting Panthers (2-0) jumped to a 2-0 halftime edge Monday night behind a pair of Alex Buckner goals, both assisted by Connor Rudisill, en route to the in-county triumph in a contest pitting former conference foes.
“Very impressive first 29 minutes of the game,” Patton coach Keith Scott said.
Patton’s Jacob Hammons and East Burke’s Oswaldo Apadoca (off a Qwenton Hemphill assist) traded second-half goals to account for the final margin.
Patton tallied 16 shots in the game plus four first-half corner kicks. EB got six saves from goalkeeper Eduardo Sanchez and five more from Marco Benitez. The game was the Cavs’ season opener after three rainouts last week.
EB visits Freedom today, while Patton hosts West Caldwell.
Chase 3, Freedom 2
The Patriots (0-1) — who like the Cavs, had three rainouts last week to open the season — scored a late goal but could not come through with the equalizer, falling on the road Monday in Henrietta.
With the host Trojans up 1-0, Freedom sophomore Ashton Alva scored an unassisted goal in the 21st minute. He picked up the ball around the midfield stripe, made a long run to the top of the penalty box, cut around an onrushing goalie and scored in the empty net.
The Patriots couldn’t find the scoring column again until the 76th minute, when sophomore Miles Barnsback drew the guests within 3-2 off an assist from Alva.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.