H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn volleyball sweeps EB for 2nd straight win

VALDESE — After 12 years as conference rivals, Draughn and East Burke met on the volleyball court Monday night in an early-season nonconference matchup.

The host Lady Wildcats won in three sets, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15, to take a second straight victory and move over .500 early in the season.

Madison Powell provided early support in the opening set for Draughn (2-1) with a pair of kills to build leads of 10-4 and 11-7. Katherine Greene and Claire Cook answered with service aces for EB (0-3) in an effort to spark a rally, but Christon Carswell settled things with an ace as the Lady ’Cats gained a 1-0 advantage.

The second set saw the Lady Cavaliers jump to an early lead behind two blocks from Aubree Grigg and a Reese Abernethy ace. Draughn then came back to gain narrow leads of 10-9 and 12-11 before scoring 13 of the final 21 points to move within a set of victory.

Aces by Sara Walker (two), Bella Williams and Bailey Bryant dug EB into a third-set hole, and despite multiple blocks at the net by Grigg, EB could not recover.

Grigg led the Lady Cavs with five kills and five blocks with Abernethy and Catherine Hammack adding six digs apiece and Caroline Pruitt five assists. No DHS statistics were available.